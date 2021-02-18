Published: 10:54 AM February 18, 2021

With the world feeling rather worrying, isolating and, let's be frank, boring, a gesture of kindness, however large or small, is more important than ever to be spreading around the community. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

A little bit of kindness can go a long way, and even further during a global pandemic.

This week is Random Acts of Kindness week, which this year has come at a time of lockdown where many people are finding it harder than ever.

The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation says: "When we tune into kindness happening around us, the day seems a little bit brighter. The week seems a little more manageable."

A gesture of kindness, however large or small, is more important than ever. Here are a few ideas to get the ball rolling.

1. Spring is springing (finally), which means daffodils are £1 at most shop counters. Pick some up and give them to someone you love or keep for yourself.

With the world feeling rather worrying, isolating and, let's be frank, boring, a gesture of kindness, however large or small, is more important than ever to be spreading around the community. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

You may also want to watch:

2. Pancake Day is over, which means Easter is coming and there is chocolate everywhere. The three for £1 deals would be foolish to walk past - it would almost be rude (plus this means there is always one for yourself too), so why not take up the retailer's kind offer of reduced chocolate? Then share the love.

3. Who doesn't love post? There may not be much to update your friends and family on at the moment, but writing someone a letter or sending them a photo card is a sure-fire way to bring a smile to their face, simply by showing that you are thinking of them. Alternatively, perhaps it is someone's birthday coming up who you do not usually send a card to.

With the world feeling rather worrying, isolating and, let's be frank, boring, a gesture of kindness, however large or small, is more important than ever to be spreading around the community. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

4. With added time on a lot of our hands, baking a sweet treat for someone you live with or near could be a morning very well spent. A cake with a cuppa is a tale as old as time to boost anyone's mood.

With the world feeling rather worrying, isolating and, let's be frank, boring, a gesture of kindness, however large or small, is more important than ever to be spreading around the community. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

5. Find more ways to compliment people. A compliment about appearance to someone not feeling completely comfortable with the way they look that day, can change the way they look at themselves.

6. Send a care package full of anything which may make the recipient feel happy and relaxed. Many people are feeling anxious and isolated during this lockdown, so a box of treats may help to take the edge off for them.

7. Last but certainly not least, be kind to yourself. Whether this is buying yourself that top you have been eyeing up, getting a take-away, doing a facemask in the bath, or just reading your book for more than 10 minutes, this will be the best thing you do all week.

Be kind to yourself. - Credit: puckons/iStock/Getty Images Plus



