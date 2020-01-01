7 of the oldest Norwich market stalls

Norwich Market is in the midst of a revival as it enters a new decade after 900 years of trading. New stalls and a vibrant food and drink section have popped up, but which stalls have been serving customers the longest?

Here are seven of the oldest stalls:

1. Pond's Flowers

While the florist's exact opening date is unknown owner Alexander Pond, 55, suspects the business has been on the market for nearly 200 years.

Mr Pond said: "My motto is 'don't moan and get on with life - we all are millionaires without money'. Just keep on smiling."

2. Mike, Debs and Sons Fruit and Veg

The family run fruit and veg stall has stocked larders across Norfolk with fresh produce for the past 50 years.

Co-owner Debs Read said: "If people want something that we don't already sell we will do our best to get it in. A regular once wanted chicory and at the time no one had heard of it, eight years later we're still selling it."

3. The Mushy Peas Stall

The mushy pea and pie stall opened in 1949 and has fed celebrity customers including TV chef Ainsley Harriott.

Owner Anita Adcock, 59, said: "None of our staple items have changed since the '40s and we keep our prices low."

4. Andersons

Workwear and clothing stall Andersons opened 60 years ago and has been run by Richard Anderson for 40 years.

Mr Anderson said: "Trade has improved over the past five years. The market has really diversified and it has bought a lot of younger people in."

5. City Fish

Dressed Cromer crabs and hot smoked salmon are some of the items sold at City Fish, which has been open for 47 years.

Fishmonger David Neech, 47, said: " We have always seen steady trade but the market is better now as there are more food stalls. It's a real foodie place."

6. Pickerings

The butchers opened on the market in 1984 and is nationally recognised for Norfolk-sourced sausages.

Brian Pickering, 77, said: "We have always sold specialist items so haven't been affected by food trends. The market is a fantastic place to be."

7. Lucy's Fish and Chips

The award-winning fish and chip stall opened in 1971 and offers vegan battered fish along with classics.

Seasonal specials also appear on the menu including battered sprouts at Christmas.