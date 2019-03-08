7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

From a creative market to an antique fair, escape from the cold at these brilliants events taking place in Norfolk this weekend.

1. What: Norwich Creative Market

Where: St Andrews Hall, NR3 1AU

When: November 9, 10am to 4pm

Cost: Free

The event takes place this Saturday with 90 stalls and each exhibitor is a local, small business producing art or handmade items, so it's the perfect chance to make an early start on Christmas shopping and get some unique gifts.

Among the items on offer include textiles, ceramics, original and printed art work, handmade and designer clothing and greeting cards and gift wrap.

2. What: Norfolk Creative and Contemporary Arts (NCCA) Exhibition

Where: The Loft at the Blickling Estate, NR11 6NF

When: Until November 24, 10.30am to 4.30pm

Cost: Free

From acrylics to glass and embroidery to photography, The Loft at Blickling hosts a wide range of exhibitions throughout the year.

Norfolk Creative and Contemporary Artists provide an opportunity for artists of various disciplines to exhibit their talents.

The group of local artists will be exhibiting a variety of painting, sculpture and textile pieces.

3. What: A Woman of No Importance

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: Until November 9, 7.30pm and extra 2.30pm matinee on Saturday

Cost: £10 to £33.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000

An earnest young American woman, an unscrupulous English Lord and an innocent young chap join the festivities at a lavish estate in the English countryside. Should a mother tell her son the truth and risk social ruin?

Starring national treasure Liza Goddard alongside Roy Hudd, Isla Blair, Emma Amos and Katy Stephens, don't miss Dominic Dromgoole's brilliant and assured revival.

4. What: Hemsby Antiques & Collectors Fair

Where: Hemsby Village Hall and Social Club, Waters Lane, NR29 4LE

When: November 10, 8.30am to 3.30pm

Cost: Free

Up to 40 dealers offering a wide range of top quality collectables and antiques, including small furniture, jewellery, clocks, porcelains, bronzes, silver, art glass, crystal and many other unique treasures and there will also be refreshments available.

5. What: Festive Gift and Food Show

Where: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Norwich, NR5 0TT

When: November 8 to 10, 10am to 5pm, 10am to 4pm Sunday

Cost: At the gate (online), adults £7 (£5.50), concessions £6.50 (£5), children (5-16) £5 (£4.50),, under 5s free, VIP available, norfolkfestiveshow.co.uk

Get a head start on your Christmas shopping and enjoy three days packed with Christmas gifts, festive food and fun.

With over 300 exhibitors, it's the largest dedicated shopping event in East Anglia with an exhibition hall and huge festive pavilion filled with gift ideas, decorations, food and more and new for 2019 are VIP tickets with early access from 9am.

The event will also include live music to really get everyone in the festive spirit.

6. What: Norwich Philharmonic Orchestra

Where: St Andrews Hall, NR3 1AU

When: November 9, 7.30pm

Cost: £7 to £18, norwichphil.org.uk

The Norwich Philharmonic Society was established in 1841 and has remained at the heart of the city's musical life ever since, with a full-size symphony orchestra and a mixed chorus of around 120 voices.

For the opening concert of their new 2019/20 season, there will be a wonderful programme of British music, with the choir performing Intimations of Immortality by Gerald Finzi and the orchestra will play Holst's ballet music, The Perfect Fool and Frank Bridge's evocative Orchestral Suite, The Sea.

7. What: Into Film Festival

Where: Various locations

When: Until November 22

Cost: Free, search for events near you and book at intofilm.org

Pupils are once again being offered the opportunity to attend free cinema trips and access free resources through the Into Film Festival, with 3000 film screenings and 200 special events taking place throughout the UK.

Throughout East Anglia, there will be an eclectic range of special events targeted towards both primary and secondary students, including a screening of A Monster Calls on November 12 at Cinema City and The Grinch at Vue Norwich on November 13.