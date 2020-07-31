Search

Wellbeing service advice to help people feel less anxious after shielding

PUBLISHED: 17:50 31 July 2020

Norfolk and Waveney's wellbeing service manager has offered advice to anyone feeling anxious about heading out of the house. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Establishing a new routine, taking small steps and speaking to loved ones are among ways people can look after their wellbeing after spending more than four months at home.

Hayley Matthews, wellbeing service manager, for Norfolk and Waveney, has offered advice about what measures people can take to look after their mental health and wellbeing.

As of Saturday, government advice on shielding will be paused.

Mrs Matthews said: “Going from 19 weeks entirely at home to going back to the work environment, back to the supermarket, going into town, they are all very big steps, if someone feels anxious or worried they should take small steps.”

With the guidance encouraging shielders to remain home if possible, Mrs Matthews said those who are returning to work should do so when they feel safe and their environment is Covid-secure.

She said texting or calling colleagues prior to returning to work would mean it was “not such a big step in one go”.

During the pandemic the team has been able to offer telephone and video calls, instant messaging and webinars, where those attending can be anonymous as well as mindfulness and yoga sessions.

Anyone over the age of 16 can self refer themselves to the wellbeing service as well as be referred by their GP.

To find out more visit www.wellbeingnands.co.uk or call 0300 123 1503.

