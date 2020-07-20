‘The butterflies have started’ - RNLI volunteer, 69, takes a leap of faith

Tany Blackburn, Happisburgh RNLI station's shop manager, is doing a skydive. Picture: RNLI Happisburgh Archant

A 69-year-old RNLI volunteer is doing a skydive to raise money for her local station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Happisburgh RNLI volunteers Charlotte Siely and Jake Munday completed a skydive in 2011. Picture: RNLI Happisburgh Happisburgh RNLI volunteers Charlotte Siely and Jake Munday completed a skydive in 2011. Picture: RNLI Happisburgh

Tany Blackburn, shop manager at Happisburgh RNLI station, had planned to do it in May, but everything was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UK Parachuting at Beccles reopened on July 9 and she will now do it on July 25.

You may also want to watch:

She has been a volunteer at Happisburgh for over 20 year helping in the shop and four years ago took over as shop manager.

She is hoping to raise as much as possible, as it has been a hard year with the shop being closed.

She said: “The butterflies have started but it has happened so quickly, I’m just looking forward to the day.”

This is not the first time Happisburgh RNLI volunteers have done a skydive. In 2011 Charlotte Siely and Jake Munday skydived to raise station funds.

to sponsor her, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tanyskydive