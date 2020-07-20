Search

Advanced search

‘The butterflies have started’ - RNLI volunteer, 69, takes a leap of faith

PUBLISHED: 11:06 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 20 July 2020

Tany Blackburn, Happisburgh RNLI station's shop manager, is doing a skydive. Picture: RNLI Happisburgh

Tany Blackburn, Happisburgh RNLI station's shop manager, is doing a skydive. Picture: RNLI Happisburgh

Archant

A 69-year-old RNLI volunteer is doing a skydive to raise money for her local station.

Happisburgh RNLI volunteers Charlotte Siely and Jake Munday completed a skydive in 2011. Picture: RNLI HappisburghHappisburgh RNLI volunteers Charlotte Siely and Jake Munday completed a skydive in 2011. Picture: RNLI Happisburgh

Tany Blackburn, shop manager at Happisburgh RNLI station, had planned to do it in May, but everything was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

UK Parachuting at Beccles reopened on July 9 and she will now do it on July 25.

You may also want to watch:

She has been a volunteer at Happisburgh for over 20 year helping in the shop and four years ago took over as shop manager.

She is hoping to raise as much as possible, as it has been a hard year with the shop being closed.

She said: “The butterflies have started but it has happened so quickly, I’m just looking forward to the day.”

This is not the first time Happisburgh RNLI volunteers have done a skydive. In 2011 Charlotte Siely and Jake Munday skydived to raise station funds.

to sponsor her, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tanyskydive

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Host of complaints about speeding groups of men on river

Broad’s Beat officers have received ‘lots of complaints’ about antisocial behaviour on Norfolk’s waterways near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.Picture: Broads Beat

‘We don’t sell ketchup’: New gourmet burger van cooking up success

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

‘An unholy mess’: social club reopens despite legal challenge from community centre

Caister-on-Sea Social Club gathering for their Christmas event. Photo: Moya Pateman

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

Host of complaints about speeding groups of men on river

Broad’s Beat officers have received ‘lots of complaints’ about antisocial behaviour on Norfolk’s waterways near The Rushcutters pub in Norwich.Picture: Broads Beat

‘We don’t sell ketchup’: New gourmet burger van cooking up success

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk man caught up in Ryanair bomb drama

Jarl Barnes from Toftwood was on board the Ryanair flight from Stansted to Oslo that had a 'bomb threat'. Picture: Jarl Barnes

Taxi firm loses 80,000 fares per month

ABC Taxis marketing manager Chris Harvey, second from left, said passenger numbers are now back on the rise after a drop of 80pc at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo taken before the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Sushi restaurant’s plea after seeing no-show diners every day

Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi in Norwich. Picture: Ciscoe's Pan Asian and Sushi

Police find 10 polytunnels filled with cannabis plants

Some of the cannabis plants discovered in polytunnels in the Hockwold Fen area near Downham Market, on July 18, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Police

New date announced for Dippy the dinosaur’s visit to Norwich

Dippy the diplodocus which is coming to Norwich Cathedral in 2021 Picture: Trustees of the Natural History Museum