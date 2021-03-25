Rape investigation e-fit prompts nearly 70 people to contact police

Published: 9:08 AM March 25, 2021

An e-fit image of the man sought by police in connection with a rape at Great Ryburgh. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Around 70 people have got in touch with Norfolk police following an e-fit released in a rape investigation.

A force spokesman said that as of March 24 they had received 69 reports since the release of the e-fit on March 17.

The image shows someone officers want to speak to in connection with a sex attack on a teenage girl in an area of disused rail track off Mill Road in Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham at around 3pm on Sunday, February 28.

The e-fit depicts a white man aged roughly in his 50s with balding grey hair and a moustache, who is believed to be around 6ft tall.

The area near a disused railway in Mill Road in Great Ryburgh where a teenage girl was raped in February 2021. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the attack who may have seen something that could help their investigation.

A public portal has been set-up encouraging witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. The portal allows members of the public to send information directly to the Major Investigation Team, and can be found at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719P01-PO1

The team can also be reached via a dedicated phone line, 0800 056 0944.

DCI Phill Gray who is leading the investigation into the rape of a teenage girl in the area of a disused railway on Mill Road in Great Ryburgh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Great Ryburgh where a teenage girl was raped in February 2021 in the area of Mill Road by a disused railway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Det Chief Insp Phil Gray, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “It is understandable that incidents like this are likely to cause concern amongst the local community, especially as the issues around women’s safety have been highlighted nationally following the tragic circumstances surrounding the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard.

“However, In Norfolk, incidents of this nature are rare."