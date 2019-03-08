Search

Organisers cancel Mayflower steam engine visit to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:28 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:28 09 April 2019

The Mayflower steam train at Norwich Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Mayflower steam train at Norwich Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

Organisers say one of the last two surviving B1 Class steam engines that was due to visit Norfolk this week will no longer be coming.

The 61306 Mayflower, one of two surviving B1 Class steam engines, will visit Norfolk on April 11. Picture: Mick HowesThe 61306 Mayflower, one of two surviving B1 Class steam engines, will visit Norfolk on April 11. Picture: Mick Howes

Thousands of railway enthusiasts were expected to line the route from Norfolk to London Liverpool Street on April 11 to catch a glimpse of the 61306 Mayflower.

The locomotive was due to visit Bressingham, Dereham and Norwich before returning to London.

But organiser Steam Dreams has now confirmed the Mayflower will not be travelling to Norfolk due to a faulty engine.

A spokesperson for Steam Dreams said the company was looking to rearrange a future visit for later this year.

The B1 class steam engines were designed as mixed traffic locomotives capable of hauling express passenger trains, as well as freight traffic.

As powerful, go anywhere engines, the B1’s worked across most of the UK rail network from East Anglia to Scotland.

