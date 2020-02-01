Search

Advanced search

'£60 to post a letter?!': Residents slam parking restrictions near post office

PUBLISHED: 06:00 02 February 2020

A man claims new parking restrictions are making postal workers’ lives ‘more difficult’ and means people may have to pay £60 to post letters. Photos: Google Maps

A man claims new parking restrictions are making postal workers' lives 'more difficult' and means people may have to pay £60 to post letters. Photos: Google Maps

Archant

A man claims new parking restrictions are making postal workers' lives "more difficult" and means people may have to pay £60 to post letters.

North Quay Retail Park and the Royal Mail depot postbox, circled. Photos: Google MapsNorth Quay Retail Park and the Royal Mail depot postbox, circled. Photos: Google Maps

Tough parking restrictions at Lowestoft's North Quay Retail park have bothered residents for months, according to Robert Harper, who runs an online company and says many face "harsh" parking charges and find that "congestion is terrible".

But now, Mr Harper claims a decision to put in place the same parking restrictions behind the retail park, near the Royal Mail sorting office is threatening those who need to use the post office services or workers themselves.

Mr Harper said: "Before, the postal workers could park near their place of work. Now they will be fined if they do, so they have to find alternative places to park and walk into work.

"You can no longer park near the Royal Mail delivery office (unless you can get into one of the three bays), as if you do you will get a huge fine.

The postbox, pictued in 2018 with no double yellow lines.. Photos: Google MapsThe postbox, pictued in 2018 with no double yellow lines.. Photos: Google Maps

"There are no exceptions. If they see you parked up they will take a photo and you will get an invoice."

The parking restrictions are enforced by Euro Car Parks.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Harper said: "They charge you £100 if you stay over three hours, or £60 if you pay up quicker.

Mr Harper said: “They have even put yellow lines around the post box, so it could cost you £60 minimum to post a letter! Photos: Google MapsMr Harper said: “They have even put yellow lines around the post box, so it could cost you £60 minimum to post a letter! Photos: Google Maps

"They have even put yellow lines around the post box, so it could cost you £60 minimum to post a letter!

"So people collecting and dropping off parcels as well as mums with push chairs will now have to park in North Quay and then walk around to the back.

"With a pushchair and heavy parcel it is not going to be easy."

Mr Harper added he believed small businesses that drop off mail or collect mail will also be affected by these new restrictions.

He said: "It's hard enough for small businesses these days, but there are many of them in Lowestoft adding to the local economy, but if they are caught, they too will be fined!

"Not one thought has been given to the postal workers or the general public."

Euro Car Parks have been contacted for comment.

Most Read

‘Abhorrent’ racist poster put up in Norwich tower block on Brexit Day

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant

Long-running American-themed diner Zaks sold

Zaks, Barrack Street. Pic: Zaks

Main railway line closed for next three weeks

Train services between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be replaced with buses for the next three weeks Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Love Island stars spotted filming ‘exciting new project’ in Great Yarmouth

Two Love Island stars have been spotted 'filming and chilling' in Great Yarmouth. Photo: dralexgeorge / Instagram

A11 closed after crash

A car involved in a crash on the A11 at Snetterton. Picture submitted.

Most Read

‘Abhorrent’ racist poster put up in Norwich tower block on Brexit Day

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant

Body found in Wymondham

A body has been found in Wymondham. Picture Sophie Wyllie.

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

‘What a cheek!’ - Neighbours baffled by letter asking them to close car doors quietly

Neighbours in Potters Drive in Hopton were flabberghasted when a letter arrived in the post telling them to shut their car doors more quietly Picture: supplied

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 0-0 Premier League draw against Newcastle United

Norwich City were unable to find the breakthrough at Newcastle United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘£60 to post a letter?!’: Residents slam parking restrictions near post office

A man claims new parking restrictions are making postal workers’ lives ‘more difficult’ and means people may have to pay £60 to post letters. Photos: Google Maps

‘Abhorrent’ racist poster put up in Norwich tower block on Brexit Day

Winchester Tower in Norwich, where a racist poster was put up on Brexit Day. Picture: Archant

How a World Cup winner almost took over a pub in Sprowston

Norwich City legend Martin Peters almost took over the Blue Boar pub in Sprowston. Picture: Archant

Aarons survived Saint-Maximin test and still offered attacking threat at Newcastle

Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin (left) puts Norwich City defender Max Aarons under pressure at St James' Park Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Drive 24