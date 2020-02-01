'£60 to post a letter?!': Residents slam parking restrictions near post office

A man claims new parking restrictions are making postal workers' lives 'more difficult' and means people may have to pay £60 to post letters.

A man claims new parking restrictions are making postal workers' lives "more difficult" and means people may have to pay £60 to post letters.

North Quay Retail Park and the Royal Mail depot postbox, circled.

Tough parking restrictions at Lowestoft's North Quay Retail park have bothered residents for months, according to Robert Harper, who runs an online company and says many face "harsh" parking charges and find that "congestion is terrible".

But now, Mr Harper claims a decision to put in place the same parking restrictions behind the retail park, near the Royal Mail sorting office is threatening those who need to use the post office services or workers themselves.

Mr Harper said: "Before, the postal workers could park near their place of work. Now they will be fined if they do, so they have to find alternative places to park and walk into work.

"You can no longer park near the Royal Mail delivery office (unless you can get into one of the three bays), as if you do you will get a huge fine.

The postbox, pictued in 2018 with no double yellow lines.

"There are no exceptions. If they see you parked up they will take a photo and you will get an invoice."

The parking restrictions are enforced by Euro Car Parks.

Mr Harper said: "They charge you £100 if you stay over three hours, or £60 if you pay up quicker.

Mr Harper said: "They have even put yellow lines around the post box, so it could cost you £60 minimum to post a letter!

"They have even put yellow lines around the post box, so it could cost you £60 minimum to post a letter!

"So people collecting and dropping off parcels as well as mums with push chairs will now have to park in North Quay and then walk around to the back.

"With a pushchair and heavy parcel it is not going to be easy."

Mr Harper added he believed small businesses that drop off mail or collect mail will also be affected by these new restrictions.

He said: "It's hard enough for small businesses these days, but there are many of them in Lowestoft adding to the local economy, but if they are caught, they too will be fined!

"Not one thought has been given to the postal workers or the general public."

Euro Car Parks have been contacted for comment.