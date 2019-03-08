Hold-up after 60 piglets get loose on A47
PUBLISHED: 12:10 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 13 September 2019
Archant
A group of 60 piglets caused a brief hold-up for motorists after getting loose of the A47.
The piglets were running around on the A47, between the Thickthorn (A11) and A140 junctions.
Norfolk Police tweeted to warn motorists about the little pedestrians at around 11.40am on Friday, but a spokesman said they had all been rounded up and escorted off the road before midday.
