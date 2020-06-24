Search

More than £6,000 raised for Mind in memory of man who took his own life

24 June, 2020 - 10:46
The parents of James Hall, Terry and Rosie, with his sister, Emma Nichols, who is holding a photo of James from his graduation. Picture: Supplied by the family

The parents of James Hall, Terry and Rosie, with his sister, Emma Nichols, who is holding a photo of James from his graduation. Picture: Supplied by the family

More than £6,000 was raised for the Mind mental health charity in memory of a Norfolk man who took his own life aged just 28.

James Hall, who grew up in Briston. Picture: Supplied by the family

James Hall’s family started the fundraising appeal after his death on February 16.

Mr Hall, who grew up in Briston, was living in Yorkshire when he died.

A huge Norwich City fan, his funeral was on Friday, March 6, at 3pm at Cromer Crematorium. He was laid to rest in a yellow and green coffin.

The family said in a statement: “James was an intelligent and thoughtful son, brother, uncle and grandson and so loved by all who knew him.

James Hall with Norwich City Football Club owner Delia Smith. Picture: Supplied by the familyJames Hall with Norwich City Football Club owner Delia Smith. Picture: Supplied by the family

“James attended Astley primary school, Reepham High, Fakenham College and then Dundee University in Scotland gaining a 2.1 degree BSc (hons) in Forensic Anthropology.

“James’ working life started in the Reading Rooms in Kelling, Blakeney Hotel and then Wrightway Healthcare in Norwich working as an occupational healthcare manager.

“James then moved to Drax in North Yorkshire and became a senior manager at Drax power station.

“James was an ardent fan of Norwich City Football Club, loved The Beatles and was a true friend to all who knew him. James’ death leaves a big hole in our lives.

“Special thanks to all for the messages of love and comforting words following James’ death, also to Father Howard Stoker for an upstanding and comforting service, Lloyd Durham funeral services, especially Helen for her professionalism, compassion and direction, nothing being too much trouble. We would also like to thank Jean Knowles for the excellent funeral flowers.

“A JustGiving page was set up in aid of Mind following James’ death and, with the collection following the funeral, a total of £6094.79 was raised. Please accept this as the most sincere but only acknowledgement.”

MORE: Family’s heartfelt tribute to Norwich City fan who will be laid to rest in yellow and green coffin

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

