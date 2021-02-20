News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk surge testing sees more than 5,000 swabbed on first day

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 1:37 PM February 20, 2021   
A mass COVID testing centre at Diss Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

A mass COVID testing centre at Diss Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

More than 5,000 people in a Norfolk town have been tested for the South African variant of coronavirus in a bid to stem the spread.

A mass COVID testing centre in the carpark next to Diss Youth & Community Centre. Picture: Danielle

A mass COVID testing centre in the carpark next to Diss Youth & Community Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

People living and working in Diss, Roydon, and surrounding villages are being asked to get tested for coronavirus after a new variant was identified in the area.

The South African variant, which could not be traced back to international travel, has triggered a 14-day surge testing programme which started on Friday, February 19.

A mass COVID testing centre at Diss Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden

A surge COVID testing centre at Diss Leisure Centre - Credit: Danielle Booden

Around 4,000 people collected swabs to use at home on Friday, with an extra 1,000 attending the three mobile testing units located at the Diss Youth and Community Centre, Roydon Community Centre and Diss Leisure Centre.

Norfolk County Council’s deputy director of public health Diane Steiner, said: “The response has been absolutely fantastic. I would like to thank all those people who have participated so far.

Coronavirus surge testing has begun in Diss and Roydon

Coronavirus surge testing has begun in Diss and Roydon - Credit: Danielle Booden

“This is a great start to our testing programme and goes a long way towards enabling us to identify if there is any wider spread of this variant.

“We still have more than 10 days of testing left so I would encourage people to continue to keep up the great work.

Stephen and Shirley Clarke, from Diss, at the mass COVID test centre at Diss Leisure Centre. Picture

Stephen and Shirley Clarke, from Diss, at the mass COVID test centre at Diss Leisure Centre. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

You may also want to watch:

"We have good capacity at our mobile testing sites, which are open seven days a week, so please do book a test at a convenient time for you.”

Anyone who has picked up a home test on Friday is reminded to ensure they return it to the drop off points within 24 hours of using it.

Linda and Keith Mizon, from Diss, at the mass COVID test centre next door to Diss Youth & Community

Linda and Keith Mizon, from Diss, at the mass COVID test centre next door to Diss Youth & Community Centre - Credit: Danielle Booden

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple 'in state of undress' at beauty spot fined for lockdown breach
  2. 2 Historic pub being transformed into £1million luxury home
  3. 3 Man taken to hospital after eight-hour incident on Norwich river
  1. 4 Clerk who stole £120,000 from charity given more time to repay cash
  2. 5 Hair salon up for sale as boss accuses government of 'letting us fail'
  3. 6 Mental health hospital shuts after inspectors ban new patients
  4. 7 'Two more games and then we close' - Linnets owner
  5. 8 Housing group investigates ex-director’s ‘inappropriate’ covid posts
  6. 9 Worried dog walker rang police after falling for 'creative' mannequin prank
  7. 10 No takers, so RAF Marham's Victor bomber dismantled for scrap

Tests can be dropped off at Midwich Ltd in Vince’s Road Diss, IP22 4YT or outside Roydon White Hart/Roydon Church any time between 9am and 7pm, Monday to Sunday, with no appointment needed. Please don’t use the post boxes at these sites.

Tests can be booked for anyone over the age of 16 who lives or works in the parishes of Diss and Roydon. Bookings can be made from 8pm each day by ringing 119 or visiting www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test with appointments available at three mobile testing site.

Anyone unable to attend a mobile testing unit or experiencing difficulties with booking a test should contact the South Norfolk help hub on 01508 533933.

Test Centre opening times:

  • Diss youth and community centre, (February 19 - February 25, 9am – 3pm)
  • Roydon Community Centre (February 19 - March 4, 12 noon – 6pm)
  • Diss leisure Centre (February 19 - March 4, 9am – 3pm)
Surge testing takes place at Diss Leisure Centre

Surge testing takes place at Diss Leisure Centre - Credit: Danielle Booden

Those who don’t have Covid symptoms should click ‘yes’ when asked ‘is the person who needs a test part of a trial or government project?’ and then select ‘taking part in community testing’.

Those who do have Covid symptoms follow the instructions on the website and choose one of the mobile testing units listed above and drive to the testing centre if they can.

Coronavirus
Norfolk Live
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wisbech businessman Jamie Robinson with his family

Wife leads tributes to 'generous' husband after battle with Covid-19

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Owner Sam Steggles inside the new Goat Shed farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham

Farming | Gallery

Could this £250k new farm shop be the biggest in Norfolk?

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
The Tesco Extra and Dobbies store on the Hardwick Industrial Estate in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Bur

Norfolk customers hit in pocket as Tesco charges twice

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Beach at Brighton. East Sussex. England. View from pier looking west. Wintertime

Coronavirus | Video

Norfolk patients offered Covid jabs in Brighton

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus