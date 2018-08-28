Search

Advanced search

£500 is donated to town’s foodbank to help families in need

PUBLISHED: 11:59 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:15 05 November 2018

Left, North Walsham mayor Barry Hester presents a cheque for £500 to Adrian Rudman and Cath Findlay from of Cromer and District Foodbank. Picture: CROMER AND DISTRICT FOODBANK

Left, North Walsham mayor Barry Hester presents a cheque for £500 to Adrian Rudman and Cath Findlay from of Cromer and District Foodbank. Picture: CROMER AND DISTRICT FOODBANK

Archant

People in need across North Walsham will benefit from a £500 donation made by the town council to the local branch of the Cromer and District Foodbank.

Town mayor Barry Hester handed the cheque to Adrian Rudman, foodbank trustee and team leader of the North Walsham distribution centre, to go towards running costs for the centre.

Mr Rudman said: “Our North Walsham distribution centre helped 475 residents including 179 children, with emergency food parcels in 2017/18, this donation will help us continue to provide the service we offer to North Walsham families and individuals, supporting them during times of crisis. In the autumn, we will see the role out of Universal Credit in this area and statistics released recently by the Trussell Trust show that in areas where UC has been introduced they have seen a 50pc increase in the number of referrals the towns support will make a the difference. We are extremely grateful.”

Mr Rudman said the foodbank had seen an increase in need as the years went by.

He added: “At Cromer and District Foodbank, we don’t think anyone in our community should have to face going hungry.

“That’s why we provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to us in crisis. We are part of a nationwide social network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust, working to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.’

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast