More than 500 expected to take part in annual Break cross country run

PUBLISHED: 15:36 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 29 January 2019

The Hunny Bell Cross Country Run, which will be held on March 10 on the Stody Estate in aid of Break children's charity. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

The Hunny Bell Cross Country Run, which will be held on March 10 on the Stody Estate in aid of Break children's charity. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

A Norfolk charity is appealing to fitness fans and their families to sign up for one of the county’s most popular cross country events, to raise funds for looked-after and disabled children and young people.

The Hunny Bell Cross Country Run, which will be held on March 10 on the Stody Estate in aid of Break children's charity. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

The Hunny Bell run, which has been held on the Stody estate at Hunworth, near Holt, since 2006, is organised by estate manager Ross Haddow with the help of North Norfolk Beach Runners members, and staff and volunteers from Break children’s charity.

More than 500 people regularly take part in the race, which this year takes place on March 10 and includes juniors, seniors and veterans categories.

The Hunny Bell Cross Country Run, which will be held on March 10 on the Stody Estate in aid of Break children's charity. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Break marketing manager Tracey McManus said the run gave people a chance to see the normally private Stody Estate.

She added: “If you haven’t tried a cross country run before, this is the perfect introduction, and an opportunity to swap the roads for something a bit more interesting.”

Spectators at the Hunny Bell Cross Country Run, which will be held on March 10 on the Stody Estate in aid of Break children's charity. Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

To sign up for the run, visit www.break-charity.org Entry is £15 (juniors £7.50), or to apply for a charity place (£50 minimum sponsorship), email helen.dingle@break-charity.org

