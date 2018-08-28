Rotary club welcomes national president for its 50th anniversary

Denis Bishop will be celebrating 50 years of the Swaffham Rotary Club. Picture: Ian Burt

A Norfolk rotary club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a number of events involving the community.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All the annual events at the Rotary Club of Swaffham will also have a 50th anniversary theme, and Rotary’s national president will visit the club for an anniversary dinner.

The club’s Denis Bishop said: “50th anniversary events include a recipe book, which has already been published and is selling well, and supports the local Samaritans.

“The photographic competition, Capture Swaffham, with the winners of each month displayed in Swaffham Museum plus the overall winner after 12 months. “There’s also planting trees and hedges as part of the Swaffham Community Garden.

“And the one day charities’ exhibition and conference. All the local, national and international charities the club has supported over the years have been invited to display information with an open invitation to the public, schools, other rotary clubs, service organisations, and community support groups.”