Search

Advanced search

Rotary club welcomes national president for its 50th anniversary

PUBLISHED: 15:35 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:35 29 November 2018

Denis Bishop will be celebrating 50 years of the Swaffham Rotary Club. Picture: Ian Burt

Denis Bishop will be celebrating 50 years of the Swaffham Rotary Club. Picture: Ian Burt

A Norfolk rotary club is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a number of events involving the community.

All the annual events at the Rotary Club of Swaffham will also have a 50th anniversary theme, and Rotary’s national president will visit the club for an anniversary dinner.

The club’s Denis Bishop said: “50th anniversary events include a recipe book, which has already been published and is selling well, and supports the local Samaritans.

“The photographic competition, Capture Swaffham, with the winners of each month displayed in Swaffham Museum plus the overall winner after 12 months. “There’s also planting trees and hedges as part of the Swaffham Community Garden.

“And the one day charities’ exhibition and conference. All the local, national and international charities the club has supported over the years have been invited to display information with an open invitation to the public, schools, other rotary clubs, service organisations, and community support groups.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

Video Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg to address Tories in Norfolk village today

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘There was no way they were taking anything off me’ - man describes shocking knife-point robbery in sleepy village

Sandy Lane in Belton, where the attempted robbery took place.

Man kicked out of Forum for urinating in public then assaulted security guard after going again outside

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Plans lodged to close popular city centre restaurant

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Owner Jeremy King. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Woman trapped in car for two hours after being hit by drink driver

Rachel Hawley wreckage

What next for Chapelfield owner Intu as £2.8bn takeover deal falls through?

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast