£50,000 grant to help launch grounds maintenance company at Charles Burrell Centre

Members of the Charles Burrell Centre team celebrate their grant award. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

Nearly £50,000 will go towards setting up a new grounds maintenance company which will see five new jobs created in Thetford.

The Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford was awarded £49,724 by the Virgin Money Foundation to help set up the business which will provide grass cutting, hedge trimming and other environmental maintenance services.

Any profits from the company will be reinvested into the centre which is home to more than 40 businesses and charities and provides crucial services for the community.

Terry Jermy, chairman of the Charles Burrell Centre said they were “very pleased” with the grant.

He said: “We are very pleased. We put a lot of work into our application and the presentation to Virgin. It was a little bit daunting going to do a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style presentation but we are really pleased with the reaction to all of our hard work and the great news that we got the money.

“Setting up the company will mean more people employed to do work and also more work experience opportunities.

“We already run a Full Steam Ahead project which is getting people into work by providing them with training and work experience opportunities so this is the natural progression from that as we will have our own company which will be able to support those individuals back into employment.”

Chief operating officer Mark Snowdon said the grant would have a huge impact on the community of Thetford and help improve environmental services in the town.

He said: “It is massively important, not just for Charles Burrell Centre but also the whole community of Thetford.

“One thing this will do is keep services local, create employment, and also encourage people to actually take a lot of pride in the local area as well.”

He added: “When we spoke to the funders at Virgin we put a big key focus on that aspect because what we are finding at the moment is a lot of services locally are outsourced to companies that are not local and don’t necessarily complete the job to a high standard.

“What we believe in is if it is local doing these local jobs, they will have a bit more pride in the area, particularly things such as play areas, public areas, green spaces.”