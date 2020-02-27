5 of the best ways to spend Mother's Day in Norfolk and Waveney

From free roasts to champagne and photo shoots - we've selected the top five ways to spend Mother's Day in Norfolk and Waveney this year. Photo: Archant Archant

Mums will always appreciate a thoughtful present, but the greatest Mother's Day gift of all may be spending quality time with her children.

If you are planning on treating your mum this Mother's Day, why not bring her to the town hall for a wonderful afternoon of delicious food. Photo: Archant

With the day fast approaching (it's Sunday, March 22 if you didn't know!), you don't need to go far to celebrate. There's already lots on around the Norfolk and Suffolk coast for you to show your mum how much she means to you.

Here are the five best events around Norfolk and Waveney this Mother's Day:

1. Treat Mum to afternoon tea (or something more bubbly!) at Great Yarmouth Town Hall.

If you are planning on treating your mum this Mother's Day, why not bring her to the town hall for a wonderful afternoon of delicious food, unlimited tea and relaxing live music for Great Yarmouth Borough Council's first ever Mother's Day afternoon tea?

We recommend the Carlton Marsh walks for a stroll across the visitor centre, River Waveney and ending back up at Angles Way. Photo: Archant

Tickets must be booked in advance, but there are two sittings on the day, with Prosecco and other drinks available and live classical piano music as well as flower arrangements on hand.

2. Pose together for a Mother's Day photo shoot.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, so consider heading along to the Carlton Colville Community Centre where photographer George Grai is taking snapshots that will last for a lifetime.

For only £10 for a photo (then £5 for any additional pictures), you can commemorate the special day with a special shot together - more information is available here.

3. Explore the Broads (in miniature) with a walk along the Carlton Marshes.

The best things in life can be free, and with so much nature on our doorstep, your mum would love a walk through the Waveney Valley looking at the wildlife and 100 acres of marshland with plenty of time to chat.

Information on local walks of all lengths can be found here, but we recommend the Carlton Marsh walks for a stroll across the visitor centre, River Waveney and ending back up at Angles Way.

4. Sit down for a 'Mum eats free' Sunday Roast.

The only thing that might be better than your mum's roast is one she didn't have to cook. And while there are plenty of restaurants offering fantastic roasts on Mother's Day, one at the First and Last Public House in Lowestoft caught our eye.

With mums eating free (as long as you book ahead), what could be better than a free roast dinner? You can find out more here.

5. Raise a glass of bubbly at Earsham Hall.

Raise a glass to your mum at the gorgeous Earsham Hall, just outside of Bungay, where an afternoon tea is being served alongside Champagne.

From 2-4pm, the hall will be open to those who want to enjoy a special day with their mum which won't be forgotten. More information can be found here.