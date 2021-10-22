Five Norfolk sites awarded £1m in historic grants

Published: 6:00 AM October 22, 2021

Norfolk sites of historical interest are being given almost £1m to help with repairs.

The grants are awarded by Historic England through the Heritage Stimulus Fund as part of the Culture Recovery Fund, which splits £35m across the UK.

The funding is a major repair grant for buildings deemed to be at risk and programmes of major works.

A handful of local sites have been given funding.

St Michael Coslany church in Norwich - Credit: Heritage England

The Lost in Translation Circus company outside their base. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

St Michael Coslany, Norwich

You may also want to watch:

This late 14th century church on Oak Street is Grade I listed. The church is now disused but is made of white stone flushwork against black flint. The building is being given £137,500 through the National Historic Churches Trust.

It is now home to Lost In Translation Circus, which has transformed the building into the Oak Circus Centre. The group will use the funds to repair the historic building and ensure it can be used for circus and arts going forward.

St Mary's church in Fordham. - Credit: Archant

St Mary's, Fordham

This late 13th century church is Grade II listed. Built of carstone and ashlar, there were additions in the 14th and 18th centuries. It is being given £85,229 and is in the care of Friends of Friendless Churches. In 2018, it held its first service in decades.

St Mary church in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google

St Mary, Great Yarmouth

This 19th century church on Regent Road is Grade II listed. The building has more than 800 carved bosses and a limestone altar. It is being given £298,132 through The Catholic Trust for England and Wales.

Our Lady of Consolation and St Stephen, Lynford

This 19th century estate church was built near Thetford and is Grade II listed. Built with knapped flint and ashlar, the church is Roman Catholic. The building is being given £119,956 through The Catholic Trust for England and Wales.

Holkham Hall in Wells - Credit: Ian Burt

Holkham Hall, Wells

This 18th century country house was built in the style of a Roman palladium. The grounds contain an obelisk, lake, and the Leicester Monument. It is being given £286,217 and is in the care of the Historic Houses Foundation.

The hall is among Norfolk's most popular visitor attractions.







