‘We aren’t all bad guys’: Kind off-roaders plan Easter surprise

Andy Hoffman, 60, one of the founding members of East Anglia Off-Roaders. Picture: Andy Hoffman Archant

An East Anglian off-roading group is hoping to deliver a cracking surprise to needy children.

The Easter egg convoy is being organised by Andy Hoffman, 60, one of the founding members of East Anglia Off-Roaders, a group of 4x4 Landrover drivers, who drive across the region for leisure and charity.

East Anglia Off-Roaders and Mud Munchers are taking part in a convoy across Norfolk and Suffolk to raise Easter eggs for the East Anglia Children’s Hospice.

Andy said: “We get a bad name for our big trucks and off-road driving, so this is our way of proving we aren’t all bad guys, it is just a hobby we are into.

“I love doing anything for charity, anything we can do (for charity) is a massive help. So to give something back to the community is amazing and such a buzz.”

The off-roaders have done charity work before, with their Help for Heroes convoy, in which truckers will meet up in a location, and drive across the region in their 4x4.

They raise money through raffles, with all funds going to their chosen charity. However, this time they are asking for people to donate Easter Eggs for entry.

The idea came when Mr Hoffman was driving past the new hospice and wanted to do something for the charity which offers care and support for children and young people with life-threatening conditions and supports families across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The Easter Egg that has been donated so far for the East Anglia Children's Hospice. Picture: Andy Hoffman The Easter Egg that has been donated so far for the East Anglia Children's Hospice. Picture: Andy Hoffman

They put out a plea for public donations, hoping to get 50 eggs before the event. They currently have around 250 eggs for the children.

East Anglia Off-Roaders will meet in Beccles, while Mud Munchers will meet in Kings Lynn. Both will meet in Norwich and drive to the hospice in Poringland.

However, the group is preparing for the worst, given the current situation. They are prepared to hold off cancelling the event until the last minute in the hope they can deliver the eggs. If they cannot meet with the children they will leave the eggs at the end of the drive for a member of staff to collect.

Mr Hoffman said: “We wanted to show the children the trucks and it would be a great shame if we cannot. But you cannot fight nature.”