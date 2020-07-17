A47 closure sparks rush hour delays after 4x4 with trailer rolled onto side

A 4x4 and trailer carrying machinery overturned on the east side of the Hardwick Roundabout on Friday, July 17. Picture: Google Google

A section of the A47 had to be closed after a 4x4 and trailer carrying machinery overturned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The accident caused long delays for motorists on the Hardwick Roundabout and in the surrounding areas. Picture: EDP Traffic Map The accident caused long delays for motorists on the Hardwick Roundabout and in the surrounding areas. Picture: EDP Traffic Map

Officers were called to a section of the road close to the Hardwick Roundabout at King’s Lynn at 2.45pm on Friday, July 17.

They closed part of the A47 after the 4x4 and trailer rolled over on the east side of the roundabout, blocking the westbound lane.

You may also want to watch:

A call was made for a recovery vehicle at 3.10pm and the road reopened later in the afternoon, according to a Norfolk Police spokesperson.

A diversion was put in place, allowing drivers to bypass the closed stretch of the A47 by travelling along the B1145 towards Gayton.

The accident caused long delays on the Hardwick Roundabout and along the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way as motorists looked to enter and exit King’s Lynn at rush hour.

• For more information about traffic in Norfolk, visit our LIVE traffic map.