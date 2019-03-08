Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant Archant

Proposals for 48 more homes on a Dereham estate are set for approval after an agreement was finally reached on contributions to services in the town.

Part of the site where new homes at proposed on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant Part of the site where new homes at proposed on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Developer Robin Green has already built hundreds of houses on the Greenfields estate and has got the go-ahead for 279 more on a site between the town's windmill and the A47 bypass.

The area has been fenced off but the work has yet to start.

In January 2017 he got outline permission from Breckland Council for 48 properties on a 2.47 hectare area of scrubland between Greenfields and the Greens Road Industrial Estate with a new entrance opposite Honeysuckle Drive.

In the period since then, planning officers and the developer have been in discussions to reach an agreement over the amount of affordable housing and contributions to local schools, the library service and public open spaces.

The deal has now been signed by the relevant parties and on Monday July 22 Breckland's planning committee will be recommended to support the proposals.

The developer will give about £145,000 towards local schools, £3600 to the library service plus public open space provision and 20pc of the development will be for affordable housing

As there was such a long period after the original permission was given, further consultatation has been carried out with local people.

There were concerns about congestion, flood risks, noise, strain on local services such as doctors and schools, loss of green space and claims that the site was never intended for housing.

However, Breckland says the scheme should get the all clear and will help the district reach government targets for new homes to be built.

In a report to planning committee members, Breckland officer Rebecca Collins said: "The site would make a significant contribution to the provision of housing and safe access from Greenfields Road could be provided.

"Whilst local concerns are acknowledged, there is no substantive evidence to suggest that the proposal would have a significant adverse on local infrastructure, highway safety and convenience or residential amenity."

She said financial contributions would help improve local services.