Air cadets to mark 80th anniversary with virtual fundraiser

Published: 12:40 PM February 2, 2021

The 42F (King's Lynn) Air Training Corps cadets pictured in 2019 as they exercised their Freedom of the Borough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A west Norfolk air squadron will mark the 80th anniversary of the Air Cadet organisation with an exercise challenge for charity.

42F King's Lynn Air cadets have taken to parading virtually every week throughout lockdown due to not being able to complete normal activities or help with charity fundraising.

But cadets and staff of the squadron decided to challenge themselves and raise money for The Bridge for Heroes in King's Lynn to mark the 80th anniversary of the Air Training Corps by completing a total distance of 80km during daily exercise.

The challenge, which will take place in February and March, is in support of the charity's Operation Mirror initiative, which provides specialist support to veterans of the armed forces in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson said: "We will be completing various distances over the two months by either running, walking or cycling.

"Exercise can take place indoors or outside in our local areas. Over the course of the challenge, we will be logging our total distance until we achieve the target 80km."

A JustGiving page has been set up for fundraising for the charity.