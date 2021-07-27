£400,000 boost for city bus station

Published: 6:23 PM July 27, 2021

Norwich city centre bus station is set to get more than £400,000 of pedestrian and passenger improvement works.

This Thursday, the Transforming Cities joint committee, made up of members from Norfolk, Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk councils, will have the final say on the plans.

Included in them are enhancements for people walking to the Queens Road entrance from St Stephens Street, three real-time information 'monolith' displays, improved signage and lighting are also included in the plans.

A report to committee members said the plans will provide a range of benefits.

"The proposal will have a positive impact for pedestrians due to it being easier to walk to the Bus Station from St Stephens Street.

You may also want to watch:

"Providing clear priority for pedestrians and clarity for drivers accessing the existing multi-storey car park will reduce conflict and improve the walking experience in this location.

"The provision of real-time bus information for passengers will provide passengers with the opportunity to access live bus information without having to access the bus station building itself.

"As the site is on a slope this is a considerable benefit to passengers with limited mobility.

"An improvement to the main entrance to the Bus Station from Queens Road will provide greater prominence of this key transport hub, which is otherwise not visible from the carriageway."

The proposals are the latest to be put forward as part of the Department for Transports Transforming Cities Fund (TCF), which has seen £32m awarded to the city for its roads network.

The total budget for the project is £437,083 and would be funded from the TCF budget.