'Pubs have to diversify to survive': Venue prepares for an afternoon of patriotic pride

PUBLISHED: 13:39 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 20 June 2019

Simon Peck, proprietor at The White Horse in Chedgrave, is set to host its first ever classical music concert. �The Last Afternoon of the Proms� in September. Picture: CARL DAVISON

A good pub band can make for a great night out.

But one patriotic pub proprietor is taking it a stage further - having arranged for a 40-piece orchestra to play a two-hour concert live in the pub's garden.

Planning an afternoon of patriotic pride, landlord Simon Peck is gearing up for a Last Afternoon of the Proms style-event in the grounds of The White Horse, Chedgrave.

The South Norfolk publican said he will realise an 11-year ambition on Saturday, September 14 when he hosts a full 40-piece live orchestra for the venue's first ever classical music concert.

The East Coast Sinfonietta orchestra will perform The Last Afternoon of the Proms concert, conducted by their founder Frankie Ayers.

Mr Peck took over as landlord at the public house in 2008 shortly after running a successful Last Night of the Proms event with music piped in from The Royal Albert Hall.

But after a chance meeting with Mr Ayers, the services of the East Coast Sinfonietta have been secured.

Mr Ayers said: "I was delighted to be approached by Simon about this venture and all of the musicians involved in the orchestra are very excited about the performance."

On September 14 customers will enjoy either a three-course lunch or afternoon tea, while listening to the two-hour classical concert, which will culminate in all the last night favourites.

And in true Last Night of the Proms tradition, patrons are being encouraged to dress up in red, white and blue for the event and wave the union flag.

Mr Peck said: "We want people to throw themselves into this event with all the pomp and circumstance you expect from the Proms.

"If successful we plan to make this an annual event.

"Please support this adventurous and imaginative event as we present Chedgrave and Loddon's first ever outdoor classical music extravaganza!"

Tickets for the concert are just £5, with package deals including lunch and afternoon tea available.

Mr Peck added: "Pubs have to diversify to survive.

"I have always had a love for live entertainment, all I hope is that this event is met with the same enthusiasm that we have in terms of producing it."

For more information and tickets visit www.whitehorsechedgrave.co.uk

call the pub on 01508 520250 or email enquiries@whitehorsechedgrave.co.uk

