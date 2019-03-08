Seven-year-old scoops secret prize at Norfolk attraction

A seven-year-old boy was the lucky winner of a secret prize when he become the 40,000th guest to play on a Norfolk attraction.

To celebrate the first birthday of a Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure's latest addition - the Predator High Ropes - the park gave visitors a chance to win four diamond unlimited season tickets.

The Williams family scooped the reward after their son Rafferty became the 40,000th guest to ride the high ropes, based at the 85-acre adventure park in Lenwade.

Mum Kerry said: "We are so surprised and in total shock, thank you to all of the team at Roarr! for such a great prize."

The family was greeted with confetti cannons, a prize poster and a special meeting with the park's Dino Hunter, as well as decorations and balloons to mark the celebration.

Adam Goymour, park manager, said: "We wanted to celebrate the first birthday in style and the surprise."

Predator High Ropes opened in May 2018 as part of a £2m investment into the bottom area of the park.