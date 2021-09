Published: 9:39 AM September 28, 2021

Fire crews have just left the scene of a blaze - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews spent more than 12 hours tackling a large straw blaze in west Norfolk.

Crews were called at around 7.15pm on Monday.

The fire was in a farm outbuilding of a private residence in Mill Hill Road, in Boughton.

Local residents were advised to keep windows closed and avoid the area.

Four crews attended the fire and left the scene at 8.50am on Tuesday.