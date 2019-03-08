Thousands of pounds given for improvement work at Norfolk's oldest ancient woodland

Foxley Wood, the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's oldest ancient woodland, has been given a £4,000 boost. Picture: Richard Osbourne © Richard Osbourne

Norfolk Wildlife Trust has been given £4,000 to improve access and education at its largest ancient woodland.

Work can now begin on the car park and path surfaces plus installation of a new interpretation at Foxley Wood, near Dereham.

The £4,000 was donated to the NWT from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Shoppers at Tesco's Dereham Extra store voted for the project during March and April using a token given to them at the check-out each time they shopped.

NWT chief executive Pamela Abbott said: "We really appreciate the support.

"The Bags of Help initiative will not only improve the car park and paths in the wood, but also help our Mid Norfolk Local Group reach more local people at their special anniversary event and introduce them to the wildlife at NWT Foxley Wood."