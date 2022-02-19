Norfolk homes could be left without power for more than 24 hours

UK Power Networks have said that nearly 4,000 Norfolk homes have been left without power following Storm Eunice. - Credit: PA

Thousands of houses across Norfolk are still without power following strong winds brought to the county by Storm Eunice.

UK Power Networks has said that 3,900 properties in Norfolk are without power this morning after the electricity network suffered "a month's worth of faults in a day" due to strong winds.

The firm, which provides electricity to the East and South East of England, suffered damage in more than 1,800 locations.

In a statement from the firm, a spokesman said: "We have managed to restore more than 84pc of those affected, by remote control so far.

"Now winds have subsided, engineers are working to locate, assess and begin repairing damage to restore supplies as quickly as possible.

"We will be prioritising damage affecting the largest groups of customers first. We are working hard to restore all supplies as quickly as possible, although this is a multi-day event."

Across Norfolk, power cuts are affecting King's Lynn, Watton, Attleborough, Wymondham, Aylsham, Ormesby, and around Norwich though precise numbers of homes affected in each area are yet to be established.

In some areas outages were reported early yesterday afternoon and into the evening, with the supply expected to return this afternoon and into the night.

In Harleston, 235 homes are thought to be without power.

Over 280 houses in Kenninghall have no electricity due to fault with a high voltage overhead line.

However UK Power Networks has already managed to restore power to some areas.

These include homes in Norwich, Stalham, Litcham and Snettisham.

In Suffolk, 11,900 homes are thought to be suffering from power cuts.