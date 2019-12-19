Shoppers in Norwich give hundreds of presents to day centre

Intu Elves Tinks and Head Elf by the Age UK giving box in intu Chapelfield. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Hundreds of Christmas presents donated by kind-hearted shoppers were handed out at a Norwich day care centre.

Day visitors at the Marion Day Centre on Marion Road, which offers support for older people and those living with dementia, received more than 370 gifts donated generously by customers at intu Chapelfield.

For the past four weeks the shopping centre has urged shoppers to donate generously to a Giving Box, launched in partnership with Age UK, with a view to tackle isolation and loneliness among older people in the local community.

Nicolette Neile, events and volunteer co-ordinator for Age UK Norwich, said: "We have been stunned by the generosity and these presents will make a big difference to an older person living alone this Christmas, letting them know that someone is thinking of them. The gifts have instantly lifted spirits today, which has been lovely to see."