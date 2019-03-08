'The revamp looks fantastic': Joy as food store's £320,000 makeover is unveiled

Team leaders, from left, Denise Manning, Ben Royal and Julie Horton, cut the ribbon on the revamped Co-op food store in Pakefield as they also kick off a community day raising funds for Dementia UK. Picture: Central England Co-operative Limited Archant

A newly revamped food store has opened its doors once more following a £320,000 makeover.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The revamped Co-op food store in Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Central England Co-operative Limited The revamped Co-op food store in Pakefield, Lowestoft. Picture: Central England Co-operative Limited

The refurbished Central England Co-op food store in Pakefield, Lowestoft, held a community relaunch event to mark the opening on Friday, August 30, after a the major investment.

Funds were raised for Dementia UK as locals had the chance to see the improvements and enjoy some fun activities.

The store on London Road has been given a £322,000 makeover to provide its members and customers with an improved shopping experience.

It now boasts an updated product range, an extended refrigeration section, a refreshed shopfront with improved signage, new flooring and a new kiosk inside the store. A Costa Coffee machine has also been newly installed.

Store manager Lisa Brown said: "Our team has been so excited.

"The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

"I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

"All of us here at the London Road food store are proud to be part of such a great community in Pakefield and we were delighted to mark the relaunch by throwing open our doors for our customers old and new to see the changes, as well as holding a fun community event for everyone to enjoy."