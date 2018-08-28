Search

Advanced search

32 Santas took part in Fatboys’ fifth annual charity cycle ride

PUBLISHED: 11:55 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:56 12 December 2018

First stop outside Happisburgh Hillhouse inn

First stop outside Happisburgh Hillhouse inn

Thirty-two people dressed up as Santa for a social club’s fifth annual charity cycle ride.

Group photo shoot at North WalshamGroup photo shoot at North Walsham

Trunch Fatboys’ journey started in the north Norfolk village at 9.15am before they met other Santas in North Walsham for a photo shoot. It was then off to the first stop, the Hill House at Happisburgh.

Spokesman Maurice Page said: “After a couple more stops en route it was back to Trunch social club for a well-deserved buffet laid on by the Santas and family at about 3pm. It’s a long day, but very well worth it.

“We do our very best not to cause too much disruption to traffic and the kids love it, seeing 30 Santas heading towards them on bikes.

“It’s great fun and now I have to prepare for next year’s event, when we will raise more money.”

The club raised about £1300 for Norfolk-based charities, About With Friends and Nansa.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of five almost made homeless by landlord just two weeks before Christmas

Kerry Frith with her family - husband Ian and children Alisha, 21, Tilisa, 5 and Kai, 4 - were almost evicted from their home in Norwich by their landlord. Picture: Kerry Frith

Video Pub gets ready to become heart of village again following £50,000 revamp

John Carrick, Owner of Swanton Morley Darby's, which is set to reopen with renovation

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from ice skating to meeting reindeer

Norwich ice rink at Norwich Castle Gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Primary school forced to close as police swarm on quiet street in Norfolk village

Multiple police cars on the scene in Tivetshall where an incident has closed the primary school. Picture: Staff

A1075 closed with emergency services on scene at two vehicle crash

The A1075 near Thetford is shut after a crash. Picture: Denise Bradley

In at 10 Great Yarmouth! What would be in your top 10 of Norfolk’s towns and villages?

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Norwich care home closes suddenly over ‘serious concerns’

Holmwood Care Home on Harvey Lane. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast