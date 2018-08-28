32 Santas took part in Fatboys’ fifth annual charity cycle ride

First stop outside Happisburgh Hillhouse inn

Thirty-two people dressed up as Santa for a social club’s fifth annual charity cycle ride.

Group photo shoot at North Walsham Group photo shoot at North Walsham

Trunch Fatboys’ journey started in the north Norfolk village at 9.15am before they met other Santas in North Walsham for a photo shoot. It was then off to the first stop, the Hill House at Happisburgh.

Spokesman Maurice Page said: “After a couple more stops en route it was back to Trunch social club for a well-deserved buffet laid on by the Santas and family at about 3pm. It’s a long day, but very well worth it.

“We do our very best not to cause too much disruption to traffic and the kids love it, seeing 30 Santas heading towards them on bikes.

“It’s great fun and now I have to prepare for next year’s event, when we will raise more money.”

The club raised about £1300 for Norfolk-based charities, About With Friends and Nansa.