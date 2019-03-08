Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

31ft cruiser rescued by lifeboat crews off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 09:32 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:24 10 June 2019

RNLI Happisburgh rescue - Howard Bell towing the cruiser towards Great Yarmouth. Picture: RNLI

RNLI Happisburgh rescue - Howard Bell towing the cruiser towards Great Yarmouth. Picture: RNLI

Archant

A lifeboat crew was called into action to help a 31ft cruiser that had broken down off the coast, near Happisburgh Lighthouse.

RNLI Happisburgh rescue - Howard Bell towing the cruiser towards Great Yarmouth. Picture: RNLIRNLI Happisburgh rescue - Howard Bell towing the cruiser towards Great Yarmouth. Picture: RNLI

Happisburgh lifeboat's head launcher Paul Broomfield was alerted by the UK Coastguard and in turn alerted the crew for a launch of the station's Atlantic Howard Bell, at 7.20pm on Sunday, June 9, with Jake Munday on the helm and Martin Gibbs, Sean Thurston and Chris Rigsby as crew.

Howard Bell was soon alongside a 31ft cruiser which had lost power with four people on board.

An RNLI spokesman said: "Martin Gibbs and Sean Thurston were put on board the cruiser to try to get the cruiser under way.

"They managed to get the engines started again but after five minutes they stopped. The crew were unable to get them restarted. They then rigged for towing the cruiser to Great Yarmouth.

You may also want to watch:

"Once under way the lifeboat was only making a speed of six knots which would have taken them until after 11pm to arrive at Great Yarmouth.

"The crew informed UK Coastguards and Caister Lifeboat was launched to meet them and then take over the tow to Yarmouth. The transfer of tow took place off Horsey at 9.30pm.

"Once the tow was safely handed over to Caister Lifeboat, the Howard Bell returned to station and was rehoused and made ready for service by 10pm.

"This was the first call-out for Mr Rigsby."

Mr Munday said: "This was a good job and the crew all worked well together and it is always good to work with other lifeboats."

Most Read

Multiple crashes and flooded roads following heavy rain

Heavy rain causes flash flooding. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Concern for welfare of missing 71-year-old man

Roy Masters went missing from his home in Church Street sometime between 11.20pm on Saturday, May 8 and 8.15am on Sunday, May 9. Photo: Norfolk police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Most Read

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Unbelievable’ - Driver ‘still within their probationary licence period’ caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

Driver’s lucky escape after crashing car into river

A driver had a lucky escape after crashing into a river. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Man suffers head and back injuries after crash between two cars

An air ambulance was called to a serious crash involving two cars on the Norfolk and Suffolk border. Photo: Norfolk police

Norfolk supermarket gets green light for automatic number plate recognition camera

Waitrose has been given permission to install ANPR at its Eaton Store Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Cold blooded murder’ - Man found guilty of killing father-of-two in brutal knife attack

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Role model Pukki leads City’s Euro stars

Teemu Pukki is back on the goal trail for Finland on Tuesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘How work and life became a real struggle when I was caring for my mum’

Ann Hacon and her mum in happier times. Pic: submitted.

Armed robbers hold taxi driver at knife point and steal car

The driver, who is in his 50s, was targeted by the two men at about 5.30am on Monday (June 10) as he got into his blue Skoda Superb on Bull Close Road. Photo: Luke Powell/Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists