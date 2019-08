30ft yacht breaks down off coast

A lifeboat has been launched to rescue a 30ft yacht which has broken down off the region's coast.

RNLI crews were called out from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston at 12.59pm on Wednesday.

The boat is stuck off the coast in Corton and crews are trying to secure it.