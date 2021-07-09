300 homes plan for market town revealed

Published: 4:35 PM July 9, 2021

Masterplan for the Tuttles Lane East development, showing plans for homes, a care home and land for a sixth form centre. - Credit: Welbeck Land

Plans for 300 homes in a Norfolk market town have been unveiled, including almost 100 affordable homes.

A property developer showed off early plans for a development north of Tuttles Lane East in Wymondham, at a public meeting on Thursday.

The developers, Welbeck Land, have included a care home and land for a sixth form centre for Wymondham High Academy in the plans.

Jen Liu, speaking on behalf of Welbeck, stressed it was at a very early stage in the scheme and wanted residents' input before submission to South Norfolk District Council.

The plans include five hectares of open public space for Wymondham residents - Credit: Archant

Ms Liu said: "Wymondham is a popular town for families and this scheme will deliver up to 300 homes to meet the needs of first-time buyers, growing families and downsizers.

You may also want to watch:

"Around 33pc of new homes, around 100 dwellings, will be designated affordable and will enable more people to get on the property ladder and stay locally.

"Norfolk has an ageing population and land has been identified for a care home within part of the site."

Ms Liu stressed that they would not build the sixth form centre themselves because the county council was responsible for construction as the educational authority.

One of the biggest concerns raised by the public at the meeting was congestions and speeding along the road.

Lee White, a transport consultation, said the company was being "quite candid" that the development would add traffic and was looking at ways of reducing the impact.

One of the proposed site entrances would be close to the garden centre - Credit: Google Street View

Mr White said the company would be including two bus stops and a bus hub, which will be built away from the main carriageway to prevent queuing traffic, alongside new pedestrian-friendly routes and improved cycleways.

He added it had discussed reducing the speed limit with the county council and is considering a car club that could be used by new and existing Wymondham residents.

A spokesperson on behalf of Welbeck Land said: “Our landscape led masterplan, which we worked hard to ensure responds to the local character of the area, will provide ample public open space for new and existing residents to exercise and play.

“We are committed to consulting with the local community to create a community that works and would like to thank everyone who has sent us their comments or questions and attended our consultation webinar.”

The consultation closes on July 16 and can be viewed at welbeck-wymondham.co.uk