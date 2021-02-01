News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Thetford to bring in blanket 30mph speed limit following man's death

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:42 PM February 1, 2021    Updated: 3:07 PM February 1, 2021
A 30mph speed limit will soon be in place across Thetford, after a successful campaign following the death of a well-known man. 

A 30mph speed limit will soon be in place across Thetford, after a successful campaign following the death of a well-known man. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 30mph speed limit will soon be introduced across a town after a successful campaign following the death of a well-known man. 

The 30 For Thetford campaign was launched back in August 2019 following the death of 72-year old Clifford ‘Cliffy’ James, after he was hit by a VW camper van crossing the A1066, Mundford Road. 

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road, in Thetford, where then 72-year-old Clifford James was killed back in August 2019.

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road, in Thetford, where then 72-year-old Clifford James was killed back in August 2019. - Credit: Emily Thomson

The road, which is notorious for speeding, is one of many problem areas which currently have a 40mph limit. 

But now, more than a year since Clifford’s death and with the help of Norfolk County Councillors Roy Brame and Terry Jermy, Thetford is set to become a 30mph town. 

Norfolk County Councillor for Thetford West, Roy Brame.

Norfolk County Councillor for Thetford West, Roy Brame. - Credit: Archant

Mr Brame said: “I had known Cliffy all of my life. He came into my shop at least twice a week and he would say, ‘Roy, what can we do? We have to stop these cars from going so fast, it’s dangerous’. 

“There wasn’t a week that went by he wouldn't come in and the next thing I know I was going to his funeral because of a speed related accident. 

“There was no dangerous driving and the driver who hit him wasn’t breaking any laws.

You may also want to watch:

"But I'm quite sure had 30 for Thetford been in place that would have given the driver 20 yards, which would have enabled him to stop.  

“Between 30 and 40mph the difference in reaction time and stopping distance is incredible.” 

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road, in Thetford, where then 72-year-old Clifford James was killed back in August 2019.

The junction of Mundford Road and Croxton Road, in Thetford, where then 72-year-old Clifford James was killed back in August 2019. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Most Read

  1. 1 Three more large scale vaccine centres to open in Norfolk
  2. 2 Ex traffic police call for two lanes on NDR roundabouts
  3. 3 Teenager in life threatening condition following serious crash
  1. 4 Dangerous 'dragon's teeth' sea defences to be removed
  2. 5 Council to buy car dealership - to knock it down for river crossing
  3. 6 Former Norwich City player 'totally unaware' he was driving without MOT
  4. 7 Norwich pet shops stopping selling popular animal treats
  5. 8 Four teenagers 'under investigation' after man stabbed in street brawl
  6. 9 Flood alerts in place across Norfolk as rivers remain at high levels
  7. 10 Time for wholesale changes to part of Norwich city centre?

The change has been made after Mr Brame and Mr Jermy put together their highways budgets from Norfolk County Council.

Now the A1066 Mundford Road, C148 Kilverstone Road, A1066 Hurth Way and part of the A1075 Norwich Road and C587 London Road will change to a 30mph speed limit. 

Mr Brame added: “It’s really going to make a great deal of difference. I am ever so pleased. I didn’t think it would ever happen."

Norfolk County Councillor for Thetford West, Terry Jermy.

Norfolk County Councillor for Thetford West, Terry Jermy. - Credit: Archant

Mr Jermy added: “The simplicity of the '30 for Thetford' message will hopefully make it clear that the maximum possible speed within Thetford is 30mph, aside from those residential areas already designated as 20mph.  

“We know that speed significantly increases the chance of being injured in a collision. 

“We want to make Thetford's roads as safe as possible for all, not just cycling and pedestrians, but for other drivers as well."

The changes will be implemented at some point this year.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City Council

Residents' fury over drug-taking, human waste and public sex

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon

Garden centre's £1.25 million transformation under way

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon

Who actually owns Norfolk's Debenhams buildings?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Man's body found on Gorleston beach

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus