Three people and two dogs rescued after rising tide leaves them stranded

Three people and two dogs had to be rescued by a lifeboat crews in Wells. - Credit: RNLI Wells

Three people and two dogs had to be rescued in north Norfolk after being cut off by the rising tide.

Wells inshore lifeboat was called at about 6.09pm on Thursday (June 2) by Humber Coastguard to assist a group of people and their dogs, who were cut off by the incoming tide on the west side of Wells harbour entrance.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched at 6.21pm and they were on scene by 6.25pm.

After the crew established that they were all well, they were ferried back to the safety of the boathouse.

Whilst this launch was taking place, two other people, also in the vicinity, waded back to the safety of the shore through the water which was chest-high.

Lifeboat Operations Manager, Chris Hardy, said: “This same area of sand is causing an issue time and time again.

“We are trying hard to get the message across to the public of the danger as the tide turns.

“The sea floods in very quickly into the channel behind it making it difficult to cross.

“Walkers should always check the tide times before they set out, so that they don’t find themselves cut off by the tide.

“They should make their way back to the main part of the beach at least four hours before high tide to avoid being cut off.

“A siren sounds on Wells beach to alert people that the tide is coming in.”