Fundraising events to ‘support brain injury sufferers’

PUBLISHED: 09:04 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 14 March 2019

Zara Dyer prepaing for the challenge of completing three million steps by walking the length of the country, With her boyfriend Ian Brown. Pictures: Mick Howes

Zara Dyer prepaing for the challenge of completing three million steps by walking the length of the country, With her boyfriend Ian Brown. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

A new charity, which was set up to help in the recovery of brain injuries, is set to hold its latest fundraising event this weekend.

The 3 Million Steps charity is supporting brain injury recovery. Picture: 3 Million StepsThe 3 Million Steps charity is supporting brain injury recovery. Picture: 3 Million Steps

The 3 Million Steps charity will hold a Spring fayre at Beccles Library on Saturday, March 16 from noon to 3pm.

The event is being organised by Zara Dyer, after she suffered a brain injury following a stroke and subsequent car crash in the Cayman Islands.

Ms Dyer and her boyfriend Ian Brown registered the 3 Million Steps charity after Ms Dyer made a remarkable recovery from the serious brain injuries she suffered in a horrific car crash in 2016.

Mr Brown said: “We already have stalls confirmed with games, raffles, mothers day and Easter gifts, bric-a-brac, cake stalls, refreshments and much more as money is raised to support brain injury sufferers as we aim to buy specialised equipment to help people in their recovery.”

Every first Monday of the month a charity pub quiz will be held at the White Horse in Chedgrave from 7pm.

A 24-hour step-a-thon will be held next month at Waterlane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft. Held in partnership with Sentinel over the April 6/7 weekend, it has been organised as a “prelude” to an epic challenge in May – as Ms Dyer prepares to walk from John O’Groats to Lands End with Mr Brown.

For further details visit www.3millionsteps.org

