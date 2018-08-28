Search

Festive fundraiser hailed a success as 3 Million Steps charity is unveiled

PUBLISHED: 15:29 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:29 19 December 2018

The 3 Million Steps charity is launched. L to R: Zara's dad Peter Dyer, Ian Brown, Zara Dyer, Santa and Zara's sister Zoe. Picture: Mick Howes

A new charity, which has been set up to help in the recovery of brain injuries, launched in style as a successful Christmas fundraising event was held.

The 3 Million Steps charity is launched. L to R: Zara Dyer, Waveney MP Peter Aldous and Ian Brown. Picture: The Dyer familyThe 3 Million Steps charity is launched. L to R: Zara Dyer, Waveney MP Peter Aldous and Ian Brown. Picture: The Dyer family

The 3 Million Steps charity was unveiled on Saturday, December 15 as part of a well attended festive fundraiser to promote the charity,

The event, which was held at the Kirkley Centre in Lowestoft between noon and 3pm on Saturday, was organised by Zara Dyer, who herself suffered a brain injury following a stroke and subsequent car crash in the Cayman Islands.

Ms Dyer and her boyfriend Ian Brown registered the 3 Million Steps charity after Ms Dyer made a remarkable recovery from the serious brain injuries she suffered in a horrific car crash in 2016.

Ms Dyer said: “We are hoping to raise enough money to buy specialist equipment to donate to local brain rehabilitation centres that helped me in my recovery.

“The equipment that we are raising money for will be invaluable to others in their long road to recovery.”

With a Santa’s Grotto, festive singing from local group BellaTonic, games and activities for all the family, festive refreshments and cake stalls, raffles, bric-a-brac and information stands from Icanho, Liveability and 3 Million Steps, something for everyone was showcased.

Ms Dyer added: “It is great to see so many people come and support us and we would like to thank everyone.

“This is the first of many fundraisers for the charity and we are grateful for all of the support and good wishes that we have been getting so far.”

The main fundraising event for next year will see the Lowestoft couple embark on a sponsored walk from John O’Groats to Lands End starting in early May and finishing in September.

Ms Dyer said: “We already have had local businesses and organisations offering help which is encouraging and we are expecting more to come on board in the New Year.”

The inaugural event raised more than £350 for the charity, which was visited by Waveney MP Peter Aldous MP, who spent time speaking to the volunteers and asking about the charity and the challenges faced by those people suffering from brain injuries.”

Visit 3millionsteps.org for further details about the charity.

