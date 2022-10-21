Norfolk man getting Pride of Britain Award after 600-mile trek

Tim Owen from Shouldham in Norfolk is to receive a Pride of Britain Award. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Three bereaved dads, including one from Norfolk, who trekked 600 miles across the UK in memory of their daughters will receive a Pride of Britain Award.

Tim Owen, 52, from Shouldham near King's Lynn, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey completed the huge 3 Dads Walking challenge earlier this month, raising more than £1 million for charity Papyrus - Prevention of Young Suicide.

Tim Owen is raising money for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus after his lost his owner daughter, Emily, to suicide - Credit: Tim Owen/Papyrus

Mr Owen walked in memory of his 19-year-old daughter Emily who died in 2020 after taking her own life.

James Bond actor Daniel Craig was among the famous people to donate and he called the trio "truly heroic".

Their efforts will be recognised at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 with the special recognition prize.

Tim Owen, Mike Palmer, and Andy Airey the three bereaved fathers who have begun a new UK-trek for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus - Credit: PA

The trio also walked 300 miles in 2021, which raised more than £500,000 for the charity and ended in Shouldham.

The Pride of Britain Awards will be broadcast on ITV on October 27 at 8pm and presented by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo.

The Lionesses, including North Walsham's Lauren Hemp, will be honoured with a special gong too.

• To donate visit 3dadswalking.uk

• Papyrus HopelineUK is on 0800 068 4141, or you can text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org