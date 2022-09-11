News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bereaved dads start second suicide prevention trek in memory of daughters

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:27 AM September 11, 2022
Tim Owen, Mike Palmer, and Andy Airey

Tim Owen, Mike Palmer, and Andy Airey the three bereaved fathers who have begun a new UK-trek for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus - Credit: PA

A bereaved father from Norfolk has joined two others who also lost their daughters to suicide for their second walking challenge with "respect" to the Queen in mind.

Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey have begun a UK-wide trek in support of suicide prevention charity Papyrus saying their challenge must go ahead because young people continue to die.

Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey will be walking 300 miles for their daughters Emily, Beth and Sophie.

Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey previously raised nearly £900,000 on a walk between their homes in Cumbria, Manchester and Norfolk - Credit: PAPYRUS

Mr Owen, of Shouldham near King’s Lynn, said they will “walk with due deference and respect for Her Majesty the Queen and her family” as they began trekking more than 500 miles.

They will take in much of the UK including Northern Ireland and Wales before finishing in London on October 10.

Its hoped the month-long, fundraising mission will help encourage people to “quash the taboo” and get suicide awareness on the school curriculum.

(LtoR) Beth Palmer, Emily Owen, and Sophie Airey

(LtoR) Beth Palmer, Emily Owen, and Sophie Airey - Credit: Contributed by the Palmer, Owen, and Airey families

They are walking in memory of their daughters, 19-year-old Emily Owen, 17-year-old Beth Palmer, and Sophie Airey, who was 29.

The 3 Dads Walking group said in a joint statement: “Our thoughts are with the royal family at this sad time. We would like to offer them our sincere condolences.

“The Queen’s unwavering devotion, leadership and service to the country and Commonwealth has been an inspiration and example to all.

Undated handout photo issued by the Prevention of Young Suicide (PAPYRUS) of (left to right) Tim Owe

Tim Owen, Mike Palmer, and Andy Airey have begun a sponsored UK-wide trek taking in all four parliaments - Credit: PA

“It is clear that the tone of the 3 Dads Walking UK 2022 challenge will be different to our original plan. However, we will continue our walk because young people continue to die by suicide.”

The group previously raised nearly £900,000 for the suicide prevention charity after their sponsored walk last October went viral 

The 300-mile sponsored walk between their respective homes in Cumbria, Manchester and Norfolk, discussing mental health and raising awareness of suicide prevention, caught the attention of Hollywood stars Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman, among others.

Tim Owen, from Shouldham, pictured with his daughter Emily.

Tim Owen, from Shouldham, pictured with his daughter Emily - Credit: Tim Owen

Mr Owen said: “It’s going to be an epic. It’s obviously double the distance of our last walk, double the time, and so hopefully we’ll meet double the people.”

Ged Flynn, chief executive of Papyrus, said: “It is remarkable that these proud fathers, who are each trying to deal with their own grief in their own way, have found a positive path forward together.”

• More details of the walk can be found at 3dadswalking.uk

• Papyrus HopelineUK is on 0800 068 4141, or you can text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org
 

Norfolk

