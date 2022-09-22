Daniel Craig praises 'heroic' Norfolk dad during 600-mile trek

Daniel Craig has praised three dads, including Tim Owen from Norfolk, who lost their daughters to suicide as "truly heroic". - Credit: PA/Archant

Hollywood star Daniel Craig described three dads who lost their daughters to suicide as "truly heroic" as they continue their 600-mile trek across the UK.

3 Dads Walking are currently undertaking the mammoth challenge as part of their efforts to raise money for Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide.

And on day 14 of the challenge, on September 22, the bereaved fathers - including Tim Owen from Norfolk - received a surprise video message from the James Bond actor to spur them on.

In the video, Mr Craig, who has already donated £10,000 to the charity, described them as "truly heroic" and said: "Shout loudly, I know you’ll be heard. All my very best. Good luck.”

Mr Owen, from Shouldham, who is walking in memory of his 19-year-old daughter Emily, said they are totally overwhelmed by his kindness.

Tim Owen is raising money for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus after his lost his owner daughter, Emily, to suicide - Credit: Tim Owen/Papyrus

Last year the 3 Dads Walking - which includes Andy Airey and Mike Palmer - teamed up to trek 300-miles to raise money and awareness for Papyrus Prevention of Young Suicide.

This year they are aiming to double that distance by walking 600 miles between the parliaments of all four UK nations.

They started at Stormont in Northern Ireland, on September 9, before heading through Scotland.

They are currently walking through northern England to Wales before ending their challenge at Westminster on October 10.

Last year Hollywood star Nicole Kidman matched Daniel Craig’s charity donation of £10,000 as did former Manchester United footballer Lou Macari, who lost his son to suicide.

Tim Owen, Mike Palmer, and Andy Airey the three bereaved fathers who have begun a new UK-trek for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus - Credit: PA

The 3 Dads Walking have raised more than £880,000 as part of their quest to make suicide prevention a compulsory part of the school curriculum.

Mr Owen added: “It’s going to be an epic. It’s obviously double the distance of our last walk, double the time and so hopefully we’ll meet double the people.

“Papyrus works across all four nations and so it makes sense to have a route across Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England and the seats of power where people can unlock this and potentially save lives.”