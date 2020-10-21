Funding secured for new A148 roundabout - paving way for 950 homes and school

Part of the site for the Fakenham Growth plans on Rudham Stile Lane. Picture: Matthew Usher. Archant © 2012 01603 772434

Almost £1m of extra cash has been secured to fund a roundabout and pave the way for nearly 1,000 new homes on the edge of a Norfolk town.

Plans for green space in the 950-home development in Fakenham. Picture: Define Plans for green space in the 950-home development in Fakenham. Picture: Define

North Norfolk District Council has secured £928,000 in matched funding to help finance the building of the £2m roundabout to support a new housing development in Fakenham.

The roundabout on the A148 is to service the Fakenham Urban Extension, which is part of the North Norfolk Local Plan and unlocks the development of 950 homes.

The houses will be built on the outskirts of the town, and the roundabout at the Water Moor Lane Junction will provide access and ease congestion on the roads.

Green fields off Rudham Stile Lane in Fakenham, where there are plans for 950 new homes. Picture: Ian Burt Green fields off Rudham Stile Lane in Fakenham, where there are plans for 950 new homes. Picture: Ian Burt

The housing development, which also includes plans for a primary school, nursery, shops and a hotel and pub in Fakenham, were submitted to North Norfolk District Council by developer Trinity College Cambridge.

The plans were criticised by the town council, which said it was “strongly against” the plan for The Square, which would host a pop-up market.

The council said: “Fakenham’s one enormous strength is its charter market. The market is the town and nothing will be allowed that takes anything away from this.”

The land between Rudham Stile Lane and the A148 has been earmarked for Fakenham’s expansion since 2012.

NNDC has secured a contribution of a further £428,000 from the Norfolk Strategic Fund, having secured £500,000 from the Norfolk Business Rates Pool in January.

NNDC leader Sarah Butikofer said: “This is a hugely significant development for Fakenham.

“Securing this match-funding is important to bring forward the delivery of the scheme and give confidence around the large residential, business and community facilities which are proposed as part of the Fakenham Urban Extension.”

Construction work is set to start in late 2021 or early 2022, subject to detailed planning consent.

