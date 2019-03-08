Final approval for new £26m leisure facility could be granted before end of year

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC Archant

Final approval for a new multi-million pound leisure centre could be granted by the end of the year after a Norfolk council submitted an application with detailed plans.

An inside view of the reception area being proposed for the new £26m leisure complex that will replace the Marina Centre Picture: GYBC An inside view of the reception area being proposed for the new £26m leisure complex that will replace the Marina Centre Picture: GYBC

Great Yarmouth Borough Council finalised proposals for the state-of-the-art water and leisure complex in Marine Parade earlier this year.

The plans will see the existing Marina Centre demolished.

The authority has now submitted detailed plans to the council's planning committee who will make a decision on the proposals by November 21.

Designs for the centre include two water flumes, a splash pad, confidence water area, learner pool with moveable floor, and a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access.

The Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher The Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

The complex will also be equipped with a health suite and sauna, steam and spa, gym, first floor terrace, multi-purpose sports hall, indoor climbing facility, fitness and spin studios, soft play area, 100 extra car parking spaces, Tourist Information Centre, and a café with views over the beach.

The building will be open from 5am to 11pm 7 days a week.

The current Marina Centre is scheduled to close on October 31.

It is hoped the once-in-a-generation investment will enhance the town's offering while acting as a catalyst for further investment.

Speaking earlier this year, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Carl Smith said: "We have spent a long time looking over different plans, which has been going on since 2014.

"We hope it will prove to be a centre the town can really be proud of."

Residents have previously raised concerns that demolishing the centre before a replacement could be built would leave people short of options while construction was taking place - in particular swimmers with disabilities.

However, provisions are set to be put in place at the Phoenix Leisure Centre in Bradwell, with specific slots and access to be arranged.

The council is also continuing to help clubs currently at home in the centre find alternative locations with the new leisure complex not expected to provide renewed facilities to the bowling or artistic rollerskating clubs.

It is hoped the new facility, which is expected to be completed by 2021, will last for at least 40 years.