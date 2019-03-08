Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Final approval for new £26m leisure facility could be granted before end of year

PUBLISHED: 13:42 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:29 27 August 2019

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC

Archant

Final approval for a new multi-million pound leisure centre could be granted by the end of the year after a Norfolk council submitted an application with detailed plans.

An inside view of the reception area being proposed for the new £26m leisure complex that will replace the Marina Centre Picture: GYBCAn inside view of the reception area being proposed for the new £26m leisure complex that will replace the Marina Centre Picture: GYBC

Great Yarmouth Borough Council finalised proposals for the state-of-the-art water and leisure complex in Marine Parade earlier this year.

The plans will see the existing Marina Centre demolished.

The authority has now submitted detailed plans to the council's planning committee who will make a decision on the proposals by November 21.

Designs for the centre include two water flumes, a splash pad, confidence water area, learner pool with moveable floor, and a six-lane 25m pool with full disabled access.

The Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Nick ButcherThe Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Nick Butcher

The complex will also be equipped with a health suite and sauna, steam and spa, gym, first floor terrace, multi-purpose sports hall, indoor climbing facility, fitness and spin studios, soft play area, 100 extra car parking spaces, Tourist Information Centre, and a café with views over the beach.

The building will be open from 5am to 11pm 7 days a week.

The current Marina Centre is scheduled to close on October 31.

It is hoped the once-in-a-generation investment will enhance the town's offering while acting as a catalyst for further investment.

You may also want to watch:

Speaking earlier this year, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Carl Smith said: "We have spent a long time looking over different plans, which has been going on since 2014.

"We hope it will prove to be a centre the town can really be proud of."

Residents have previously raised concerns that demolishing the centre before a replacement could be built would leave people short of options while construction was taking place - in particular swimmers with disabilities.

However, provisions are set to be put in place at the Phoenix Leisure Centre in Bradwell, with specific slots and access to be arranged.

The council is also continuing to help clubs currently at home in the centre find alternative locations with the new leisure complex not expected to provide renewed facilities to the bowling or artistic rollerskating clubs.

It is hoped the new facility, which is expected to be completed by 2021, will last for at least 40 years.

Most Read

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after collision

A motorcyclist sustained serious injuries after a crash involving a van at Diss Station. Picture: Marc Betts

Historic pub to go up for auction after search for buyer fails

The Buck Inn at Thorpe St Andrew which is closed and up for sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Mini Meet returns to King’s Lynn

Scenes from the Mini Meet on the Tuesday Market Place in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

‘She didn’t deserve it’ - mother describes fear for daughter’s safety after being attacked by two men

Lisa Horler, left, with her daughter Paige Harper, who was attacked in Thetford. Picture: Lisa Horler

Date announced for opening of new ten-pin bowling alley

Superbowl UK is coming to Norwich's Castle Mall. Pic: Superbowl Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists