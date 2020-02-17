Search

Advanced search

Student, 25, died while skiing in French Alps

PUBLISHED: 11:25 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 17 February 2020

The Alps, Val d'Isere, France. Wymondham man William Lawes died while skiing in the Alps. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Maartje van Caspel

The Alps, Val d'Isere, France. Wymondham man William Lawes died while skiing in the Alps. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Maartje van Caspel

Maartje van Caspel

A 25-year-old Norfolk man died in a skiing accident in France, an inquest has heard.

An inquest was opened into the death of William Lawes, from Church Street, Wymondham, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday, February 17.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Lawes, a Norwich-born student, died on February 3 at Les Deux Alpes in Isere.

The medical cause of death was given as trauma from a fall in the Alps while skiing.

Mr Lawes' body was repatriated from France.

Ms Blake said: "Enquiries will have to be made in France."

A full inquest will be held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on March 9.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at a book-signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Nagetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Speed check catches motorist driving nearly double on 30mph road

South Norfolk police carried out the checks in Long Stratton.

WATCH: Tallest bird in UK filmed in Norfolk countryside

The common crane is the tallest in the UK and in Europe and was filmed between Acle and Billockby, by wildlife documentary maker Liam Smith. Picture: Liam Smith

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at a book-signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Nagetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Speed check catches motorist driving nearly double on 30mph road

South Norfolk police carried out the checks in Long Stratton.

WATCH: Tallest bird in UK filmed in Norfolk countryside

The common crane is the tallest in the UK and in Europe and was filmed between Acle and Billockby, by wildlife documentary maker Liam Smith. Picture: Liam Smith

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Financial adviser admits £300,000 of fraud while at ‘small family business’

The website of Lifetime Financial Solutions which has offices in Suffolk and Norfolk. Photo: Lifetime Financial Solutions

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man charged with murder of woman found dead in house

Police in Highfields in Costessey where a body of a woman has been found, and a man arrested. The man has since been charged with one count of murder. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Nagetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

After Storm Dennis passes, the East Anglian drought is finally over!

Heavy rain contributed to floods like this in Quay Street in Woodbridge, but it has helped restore groundwater supplies. Picture: ANDY JEFF
Drive 24