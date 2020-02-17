Student, 25, died while skiing in French Alps

Wymondham man William Lawes died while skiing in the Alps.

A 25-year-old Norfolk man died in a skiing accident in France, an inquest has heard.

An inquest was opened into the death of William Lawes, from Church Street, Wymondham, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday, February 17.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Lawes, a Norwich-born student, died on February 3 at Les Deux Alpes in Isere.

The medical cause of death was given as trauma from a fall in the Alps while skiing.

Mr Lawes' body was repatriated from France.

Ms Blake said: "Enquiries will have to be made in France."

A full inquest will be held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on March 9.