£25,000 ambition for this year’s Thorpe St Andrew Poppy Appeal

Town mayor John Fisher officially launched this year’s appeal by purchasing a poppy at the Sainsbury’s store at Pound Lane. Photo: Thorpe RBL Archant

The Poppy Appeal was launched in Thorpe St Andrew with a “thank you” to the First World War generation.

Town mayor John Fisher officially launched this year’s appeal by purchasing a poppy at the Sainsbury’s store at Pound Lane.

More than £20,000 was raised in Thorpe St Andrew through the appeal in 2017.

And the local Royal British Legion (RBL) branch is hoping on the WW1 centenary year, the amount will be pushed to £25,000.

Thorpe St Andrew’s Poppy Appeal was launched at the end of October.

The town’s RBL branch said this year the charity’s message was to say “thank you” to an entire generation, as 2018 marks the end of the WW1 centenary.

It has called on the whole of the UK to wear their poppies with pride and back its “thank you” movement.

• Volunteers who can help with the appeal should contact Thorpe Branch (RBL) on rblthorpe@gmail.com