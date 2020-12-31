Channel 4 show features case of woman who plotted to have husband killed

Published: 2:50 PM December 31, 2020

Victoria Breeden, who was jailed for plotting to have her husband killed - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

An investigation into a woman who was jailed for plotting to have her ex-husband killed will be the focus of a two-part fly-on-the-wall documentary.

Viewers of the Channel 4 programme 24 Hours in Police Custody will go behind the scenes of the investigation after a man handed Cambridgeshire police a secretly recorded conversation that appeared to show his girlfriend offering to pay someone to commit murder.

Victoria Breeden, 39, of Black Horse Drove, between Littleport and Southery, was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison at Chelmsford Crown Court in July after being found guilty of three counts of soliciting to murder Rob Parkes.

The case was brought to the attention of the force in November 2019 when Breeden’s most current former partner, Graham Wall, approached officers with a 24 minute recording.

Victoria Breeden being interviewed by detectives - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Mr Wall feared Breeden was having an affair and hid his phone in a cupboard under the stairs of her home to see what she was up to.

When he retrieved it the next day he listened to the recording of Breeden and another man, talking about how easy it would be to "make someone disappear".

The recording heard talk of the different ways her ex-husband, Rob Parkes, could be murdered or seriously injured, and that it would cost between £10 and £15,000 for a "see you later".

Det Insp Mike Barnshaw, who led the investigation, said: “This was a five-month long investigation into Breeden’s repeated solicitations of men to kill her ex-husband over a number of years.

“Viewers will see how calculating, targeted, persistent and dangerous her behaviour was, all motivated by her hatred of Mr Parkes.

Det Insp Mike Barnshaw, who led the investigation which put Breeden behind bars - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

“The show highlights that Cambridgeshire police, irrespective of who is involved, take all matters of domestic abuse seriously and I would encourage anyone suffering to contact us and be assured that we will help.”

24 Hours in Police Custody: Black Widow will be shown on Channel 4 at 9pm on Monday, January 4 and Tuesday, January 5.