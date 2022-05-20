World record? 24 ducklings spotted waddling through Norfolk village

24 ducklings were snapped waddling in a line in Ashill. - Credit: Lorraine Alcock

Two dozen ducklings were spotted waddling in a quiet Norfolk village road, which has left many asking if they have beaten the world record.

The 24 ducklings, which were led by a mother duck, were snapped by Christine and Richard Alcock in Hale Road, Ashill, at about 7pm on Wednesday, May 5.

Mr Alcock said: "We were a little surprised to see them on our evening walk to the allotment."

Daughter Lorraine posted on Twitter on Wednesday (May 18) to question whether the record had been broken.

She said: "Not sure what the record is but my dad saw a mother duck with 24 ducklings this morning near the village pond where we live."

The current world record number of ducklings is unclear, however, 22 ducklings were pictured in Cookson, Oklahoma, in 2012.

Guinness World Records have been approached for comment.