Delays warning as 23-tonne boat is transported along A12
PUBLISHED: 15:08 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 13 July 2020
Drivers are being warned to expect delays as police escort a 23-tonne boat through Suffolk.
Police are warning drivers there could be disruption on Tuesday, July 14, while they escort a boat to Lowestoft.
Destined for Commercial Road in Lowestoft, the 17-metre long boat is being escorted through Suffolk.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Tuesday, July 14 from 9.30am as police escort the transportation of a boat – 5.5m wide, 4.8m high, 17m long, weighing 23,000kg – through the county.
“The load will be escorted from Lancashire to Commercial Road, Lowestoft.”
The route will be along the A14 Cambridgeshire border, the A12, before it heads to Commercial Road via local roads to the site.
Suffolk Police will escort the boat from A14 J37 to Commercial Road, Lowestoft.
The police spokesman added: “delays can be expected along these routes” on the day.
