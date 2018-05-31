Search

Advanced search

Delays warning as 23-tonne boat is transported along A12

PUBLISHED: 15:08 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 13 July 2020

An abnormal load being previously escorted as it is transported through Suffolk and Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

An abnormal load being previously escorted as it is transported through Suffolk and Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

Drivers are being warned to expect delays as police escort a 23-tonne boat through Suffolk.

Police are warning drivers there could be disruption on Tuesday, July 14, while they escort a boat to Lowestoft.

Destined for Commercial Road in Lowestoft, the 17-metre long boat is being escorted through Suffolk.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Tuesday, July 14 from 9.30am as police escort the transportation of a boat – 5.5m wide, 4.8m high, 17m long, weighing 23,000kg – through the county.

“The load will be escorted from Lancashire to Commercial Road, Lowestoft.”

The route will be along the A14 Cambridgeshire border, the A12, before it heads to Commercial Road via local roads to the site.

Suffolk Police will escort the boat from A14 J37 to Commercial Road, Lowestoft.

The police spokesman added: “delays can be expected along these routes” on the day.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Norfolk hospital reports first new coronavirus death in a month

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn. Picture: QEH

The protester once jailed for his beliefs now enjoying life in Norfolk village

Richard Headicar. Picture: Peter Steward

Mum and daughter win right to High Court battle with Norfolk County Council

Flashback: Disabled people, their parents and carers gathered at a public meeting at Norfolk County Council to raise concerns about the changes. Pic: Philip Williams.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Confusion for Bertrams staff as assets bought out

The assets of Bertrams Trading have been bought by The Little Company. Picture: Archant

Man denies causing death of sportsman by dangerous driving

Bradley Raper who died following a collision near Thetford in 2018. Picture: Supplied by Chantelle Dwyer

WEBBER: City chief on transfer interest, squad makeover and Covid-19 financial hit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is bullish over how the Canaries can keep hold of their best talent following Premier League relegation Picture: Norwich City FC