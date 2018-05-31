Search

Norfolk and Norwich Hospital extension to open in June

PUBLISHED: 18:48 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 28 April 2020

Artist's impression of the new ward block at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

NNUH

The first major expansion in the history of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital is set to go live in June.

Construction work on the £14m 100-bed new ward block and the £7m Interventional Radiology Unit (IRU) have been progressing. Picture: NNUHConstruction work on the £14m 100-bed new ward block and the £7m Interventional Radiology Unit (IRU) have been progressing. Picture: NNUH

The £21m combined schemes comprise a £14m three storey 100-bed ward block and a £7m Interventional Radiology Unit (IRU) - both to help meet rising demand on the hospital.

Work began in September to build the ward block with hopes to open in January, but due to issues including winter weather and the coronavirus pandemic, it will now be finished in June.

It will increase capacity by 70 beds, including a new 25-bed high dependency unit with further areas assigned for acute medical unit (AMU) and stroke patients.

The planned IRU will be the only one in the UK to have four suites, as well as a 16-bed recovery suite.

The hospital has also completed plans to move the Jack Pryor kidney centre unit to a larger site in Bowthorpe in March.

Read more: Hospital launches biggest expansion since it was built 20 years ago

It is part of £40m project announced last summer, which includes funding from NHS England and the government, which was made up of three schemes including a new building to house the trust’s PET CT scanner.

Jon Harrowven, divisional operations manager, said: “It is a fantastic development and I believe we are delivering exactly what our patients need. We put ourselves in our patients’ shoes to really think about what they needed.”

Read more: New Norwich kidney centre to deliver better treatment for patients

Despite facing disruptions as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, project leaders have confirmed patients will begin being admitted during June.

The projects have been able to continue meaning and work is set to begin on the final stage of installing the lifts for the unit.

Chris Cobb, NNUH chief operating officer said: “It is good to see the new ward block and the IRU are progressing, despite so many challenges. This shows how responsive we have been to the ever-changing situation and I would like to thank everyone involved in these projects, who is working above and beyond to complete them.”

Read more: Hospital boss admits staff burnout fears - but says they’re onto it

Specialist equipment has begun arriving, including high-tech imaging systems, to allow staff to expand the variety of procedures performed there.

Dave Pechey, IRU service lead, said: “The Interventional team are excited to see the building develop and are keenly anticipating the day that they can move in. Alongside patient groups, key members of the unit have helped select the artist who is creating new works of art which will be integral to a welcoming and positive environment for patients and staff.”

Drive 24