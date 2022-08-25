OPINION: GCSE results in 2022 should be met with horror and shame

Opinion

Behind all the smiles Rachel Moore says this year's GCSE results show a worrying number of pupils failed to make the grade - Credit: PA

As lovely as it is to see groups of shiny young things jumping with joy waving sheets of outstanding exam results above their bright-as-a-button heads, yesterday’s GCSE results should be met with horror and shame.

A third of 16-year-olds who received their GCSE results yesterday – the culmination of 12 years in a classroom in one of the world’s supposedly most educated nations – failed to achieve a standard pass grade in English and maths.

That means a third of school leavers today are substandard at basic literacy and numeracy. And that means a third of young people taking the next step to becoming economic citizens lack the basic skills to get on in life.

Shocking, terrifying, disgraceful – words cannot catastrophise this situation more than the statistics. This is another national crisis to add to the mounting crises that face the UK today.

A civilised society is based on high standards of literacy and numeracy. So, what do yesterday’s results say about a so-called leading nation with some of the best universities in the world?

Everyone concerned in the shaping of today’s 16-year-olds to leave school without basic passes in basic skills should be hanging their heads in shame.

As important, if not more, as those skipping off with nine grade nines are those leaving a school career with absolutely nothing. What will become of them?

Covid and its in-out-in-out impact on schooling is partly to blame, but the national weakness in basic reading, writing and maths skills started long before Covid.

These skills start before children go to school, should continue throughout those 12 years of teaching, and after.

That third of young people have not just been failed by the system, they have been failed by their schools and their parents – harsh but true - and will find life will get harder from now finding employment, training and any future education affected by those numbers in their envelopes yesterday.

It’s tantamount to a national disgrace and demands a national enquiry about why and how this has been allowed to happen.

Responsibility must shared, between teachers, politicians, education leaders and parents, and it’s not enough to muter about trying harder.

By coincidence, yesterday’s results day also saw the release of a study that revealed that parents distracted by their smartphones are more likely to be bad parents. Never?

One of the most depressing sights is a child being ignored by parents gawping at their phones. For years, teachers have flagged up reception age children starting school with increasingly poor communication skills, unused to conversation or the basic skills of chatting, eye contact and social interaction.

The scourge of the smartphone is having its effect in exam achievements now on young people who have known nothing else but distracted parents.

It’s far easier to scroll through social media than chat to a toddler and answer constant questions from a pre-schooler. But any parent has a responsibility to put down the phone and talk to them.

We learned earlier this year that children were starting secondary school with a reading age of six, and children who own books are more than six times as likely to have a reading age higher than expected. Analysis by the National Literacy Trust found three years ago that almost 400,000 children in Britain did not have a book of their own.

Building a love of books and reading in children by bedtime stories and regular story times is increasingly rare because of time pressures.

Two years ago, a study found almost two thirds of parents didn’t read a bedtime story to their children with parents blaming long working hours.

Nearly a third of parents said their kids were already asleep by the time they get home from work with 17% say by the time they get in, there just isn’t time for a bedtime story.

It’s easy to say don’t have children if you can’t afford them or the time with them. But how the UK economy is going, only the wealthy would have both money and time.

Technology and work/financial demands have coincided to deprive children of basic needs to develop the skills to build their own lives.

What is most worrying from this, apart from the individual stories of being failed by people and a system, is the gulf between the high-fliers and the have-nots.

The UK has had such a skewed view, that university is the holy grail for too long. Despite all industry says about the value of apprenticeships, too many schools are disconnected from real life and push those blessed with academic nous, with those who won’t ‘make it’, in their eyes, left to drift through 12 years of ‘education’ to end up with barely any greater skills that they left primary school with.

Within schools, the technical skills the UK is crying out for to be competitive, are still looked down on.

A system that leaves over a third of 16-year-olds failing to achieve standard passes in maths and English is not fit for purpose or serving children or society and is a grim portent for the future.

Food doesn't need to be perfect

Drought-hit 'stunted' and wonky fruit and veg will be on Lidl’s shelves to help farmers and cut food waste.

I’ve never understood the desperation for perfection in the shape of fruit and veg. It’s food.

Leading the way in cutting waste and making us all mindful and less fussy about perfect puts them top of the league for me.