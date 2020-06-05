Search

Advanced search

Cancer Research UK cancels all 2020 Race for Life events

PUBLISHED: 12:36 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 05 June 2020

Runners set off at the start of the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners set off at the start of the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

All Race for Life events due to take place across Norfolk and the rest of the UK in 2020 have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Runners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunners come in to finish the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Organisers Cancer Research UK said they took the “difficult decision” to call off all 400 of their races in order to protect public health and ensure the maintenance of social distancing measures.

Race for Life events were due to take place at the Norfolk Showground over the weekend of September 26-27, and at Houghton Hall in King’s Lynn on Saturday, September 19.

Participants who have already signed up will be contacted directly.

Cancer Research UK’s East of England spokesperson Patrick Keely said: “We know Race for Life is such a treasured part of the UK’s events calendar and it is with a heavy heart that for the first time in 27 years we have to announce that it won’t be taking place. The safety of our supporters, volunteers, suppliers and staff is however essential.

The warm up before the start of the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe warm up before the start of the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We hope the Race for Life event series will be back bigger and stronger than ever in 2021. In the meantime, we’d love to invite as many people as possible to join us by taking part in Race for Life at Home in these challenging times.”

The charity was able to spend almost £56million last year in the East of England on some of the UK’s leading scientific and clinical research, but expects to see its fundraising income decline by up to 25pc in the next financial year as a direct result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the absence of the physical events, Cancer Research UK are encouraging people to sign up for a Race for Life at Home challenge, in their gardens or their nearest green space.

Participants can create their own special challenges and encourage others to join in by sharing photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #RaceForLifeAtHome.

The warm up before the start of the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe warm up before the start of the 5K Race for Life at Houghton Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Keely said: “We remain tirelessly committed to making progress for people affected by cancer but now more than ever, support from the public will be vital. We simply will not be able to continue funding our life-saving work without it.

“Since it began in 1994, Race for Life has raised over £890m for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving work. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken part and hope their support will continue.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

‘Appalling’: Outrage as Black Lives Matter graffiti is painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Don’t judge Darren Huckerby’s family - it could happen to any parent

Ben Huckerby. Parents should have nothing but sympathy for his family, says Steve Downes Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Town centre store confirms closure after months of speculation

London Road North, in Lowestoft, on June 3, 2020. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Reopening date for Primark confirmed

The date the Primark store in Norwich will open again has been announced. Pic: Archant

Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We are truly devastated’: Restaurant will not reopen after lockdown

Coast to Coast at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich will not reopen after lockdown. Picture: Archant

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Details of City’s FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United confirmed

Details of City's FA Cup quarter final tie against Manchester United have been confirmed. Picture: PA

‘Terrible misunderstanding’ led to Black Lives Matter mural being painted over

A graffiti mural in solidarity with Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd in the US has been painted over in the Pottergate underpass. PIC: Peter Walsh

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! on verge of collapse because of coronavirus

Banham Zoo and Africa Alive! say they could collapse unless they can reopen soon. Pic: Archant
Drive 24